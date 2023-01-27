Class 5A blog: Kell plans ceremony to retire Henderson’s jersey

Boys

In Region 5, No. 7 Chapel Hill (13-6, 8-2) travels to Maynard Jackson (11-7,7-4) on Friday. Chapel Hill won the first meeting 84-83. It might be a showdown between a couple of bigs -- Chapel Hills’ Kevin Hunter (14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds) and Jackson’s Mekhi Turner (16.2 points, 12.1 rebounds).

In Region 2, No. 1 Eagle’s Landing (21-0, 9-0) goes for a sweep against its biggest rival when the Eagles travel to play at No. 5 Dutchtown (15-6, 7-1) on Saturday. Eagle’s Landing won the first game 51-42 on Jan. 12 and would be in the driver’s seat for the region championship with a win.

Girls

In Region 2, No. 2 Warner Robins (17-3, 8-1) travels to play No. 8 Jones County (16-5, 5-4) on Friday. Warner Robins squeaked by with a 44-43 win on Dec. 6 in their first meeting. If the Demons win, it will leave Warner Robins and Union Grove tied for first with one region loss – to each other.

In Region 1, No. 4 Bradwell Institute (16-3, 6-1) looks to avenge last week’s 59-56 overtime loss to Greenbrier (15-6, 4-2). Garrett Black has taken over as coach at Greenbrier for the rest of the season after first-year coach Zakeya Goldsberry was charged with family violence and simple battery during an altercation with a student at halftime of the game against Ware County.