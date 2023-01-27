X
Class 5A blog: Kell plans ceremony to retire Henderson’s jersey

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Kell High School will retire the No. 0 jersey worn by Scoot Henderson during a ceremony held at halftime of the boys game between the Longhorns and Chattahoochee on Tuesday.

Kell is teaming up with the Atlanta Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks’ G League team, to honor Henderson. Members of the Skyhawks will be there to hand out T-shirts and promote their March 8-9 games in College Park against Henderson’s Ignite team. The Skyhawks dancers will perform at halftime of the girls and boys games.

Henderson was a five-star recruit who finished his high school course work more than 1 ½ years early to start his professional career. He was the nation’s top point guard and No. 7 overall prospect when he helped lead the Longhorns to a second-place finish in Class 6A in 2020-21. Henderson scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds in the 71-61 loss to Wheeler.

In his first season with Ignite, Henderson is averaging 19 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The Ignite is a developmental team that was created to play exhibition games outside the G League’s traditional schedule.

Top games this weekend

Boys

In Region 5, No. 7 Chapel Hill (13-6, 8-2) travels to Maynard Jackson (11-7,7-4) on Friday. Chapel Hill won the first meeting 84-83. It might be a showdown between a couple of bigs -- Chapel Hills’ Kevin Hunter (14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds) and Jackson’s  Mekhi Turner (16.2 points, 12.1 rebounds).

In Region 2, No. 1 Eagle’s Landing (21-0, 9-0) goes for a sweep against its biggest rival when the Eagles travel to play at No. 5 Dutchtown (15-6, 7-1) on Saturday. Eagle’s Landing won the first game 51-42 on Jan. 12 and would be in the driver’s seat for the region championship with a win.

Girls

In Region 2, No. 2 Warner Robins (17-3, 8-1) travels to play No. 8 Jones County (16-5, 5-4) on Friday. Warner Robins squeaked by with a 44-43 win on Dec. 6 in their first meeting. If the Demons win, it will leave Warner Robins and Union Grove tied for first with one region loss – to each other.

In Region 1, No. 4 Bradwell Institute (16-3, 6-1) looks to avenge last week’s 59-56 overtime loss to Greenbrier (15-6, 4-2). Garrett Black has taken over as coach at Greenbrier for the rest of the season after first-year coach Zakeya Goldsberry was charged with family violence and simple battery during an altercation with a student at halftime of the game against Ware County.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Family of Devin Willock: ‘He will always be loved and never forgotten’

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

