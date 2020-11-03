Class 5A blog: Jonesboro flashes defensive muscle in 5-0 start

Top defensive players include linemen Kanye Varner and Jeremiah Hood, linebackers Cameron Leonard, Curtis Bowden and Laquavious Williams and defensive backs Ahlik Booker and Tahj Walden. Williams and Booker are the only seniors among that group; the others are juniors. They were part of the group that were thrown into the fire two seasons ago.

The offense remains a work in progress. Jonesboro has a new offensive coordinator and losing spring practice and summer camps to COVID-19 has slowed the development there.

“We’ve gotten better, but we’re still growing,” Floyd said.

The top offensive players have been Booker, a two-way player who plays receiver, and Marques Dunn, an H-back/tight end. Booker caught the game-winning touchdown inside the final minute in last week’s win over Tri-Cities.

Jonesboro also has a dependable kicker in Anthony Lobo, who kicked a field goal last week against Tri-Cities. In the 7-6 win over Banneker, Lobo made the winning extra point.

Floyd, who is in his 12th season at Jonesboro, sees some of the same qualities in this team as he did in other outstanding teams he’s produced over the years, such as the one that went 11-2, won the region and reached the state quarterfinals in 2015.

“The way the defense is playing is similar and the kicking game is similar,” he said. “We try to follow the same principles. This year’s team has come in and played together and grown together. They’ve gotten older, they’ve gotten stronger and they’ve gotten faster.”

Jonesboro now faces the toughest portion of its schedule, with three games scrunched into two weeks because of earlier issues with COVID. The Cardinals play Drew on Thursday at Southern Crescent Stadium, and turn around and play region favorite Woodward Academy on Monday at Tara Stadium. Four days later they host Creekside at Tara.