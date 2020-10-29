Class 5A blog: Huge showdowns in Regions 1 and 7

The teams have met only twice, with Warner Robins winning both times. The Demons prevailed in 2018 in the second round of the playoffs and in 2004 in the state semifinals.

Cartersville has two outstanding quarterbacks. Stratton Tripp opened the season as the start and now splits time with Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, a Florida commit who transferred to Grayson, was ruled ineligible, and moved to Cartersville, where he was ruled to be eligible. Tripp has thrown for 1,297 yards and 11 touchdowns and Del Rio has thrown for 225 yards and three touchdowns in two games. Quante Jennings (499 yards, 10 touchdowns) is the top running back and the receivers are led by Sam Phillips (38 catches, four TDs) and Devonte Ross (23 catches, four TDs).

Blessed Trinity does most of its damage on the ground, where sophomore Justice Hayes ran for 331 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s win against No. 5 Calhoun. The son of former University of Georgia standout Verron Haynes received an offer from the Bulldogs earlier this week.

The teams have met three times, all in the playoffs, with Blessed Trinity winning twice. Blessed Trinty beat the Purple Hurricanes 23-9 in the 2018 state championship game.

In other big region games this week:

Starr’s Mill at Griffin: The winner of this game becomes the favorite to win the Region 2 championship. That’s no surprise. It’s been the case three of the last four years and it will definitely have a bearing on the region standings this time, too.

No. 8 Starr’s Mill (5-1) has won five straight since losing the opener to East Coweta. The Panthers are trying to win their fifth consecutive region championship. Coach Chad Phillips' team still embraces the run and operates the spread option as well as anyone. Devin Barnett (478 yards, five TDs) and Brandon Mathis (335 yards, two TDs) lead the attack and sophomore quarterback William Yarbrough has grown into the role.

Griffin (4-3, 3-0) has a very deceiving record. The Bears bring a three-game winning streak into the contest after three losses to highly ranked teams from other classifications – Lowndes, Peach County and Lovejoy. The Bears have plenty of weapons in their offensive arsenal. Sophomore Gerrod Pope has taken over at quarterback and has thrown for 250 yards in the last two games. Jordan Favors and R.J. Johnson have been solid in the backfield and the receiver corps is led by Terrance Elliott, Cameron Kelsey and Jaleel Chambliss.

Ola at Jones County: No. 7 Ola (6-0, 3-0) travels to fast-rising Jones County (3-3, 3-0) in a game that could determine the Region 4 title. Two good junior quarterbacks will square off – Ola’s Jake Hall vs. Jones County’s John Alan Richter. Hall has thrown for 558 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 645 yards and nine touchdowns. Richter is the latest QB developed by coach Mike Chastain and has thrown for 829 yards and four touchdowns. Ola’s defense needs a repeat performance from junior linebacker Conner O’Neil, who last week had three solo tackles, two assists, one sack, one hurry, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in last week’s win against Union Grove. Jones County is 6-0 against Ola, including last year’s 23-14 win.

Stockbridge at Dutchtown: The landscape has shifted a bit in Henry County and this game isn’t likely to determine the Region 4 championship but remains important. Stockbridge (2-4, 1-2) and Dutchtown (3-2, 2-1) both need a win to fuel their hopes for hosting a first-round playoff game. Dutchtown has won the last two meetings after losing seven in a row.

Lithia Springs at Villa Rica: This a big game in Region 6, where Chapel Hill is the only team with a winning record. Lithia Springs (2-4, 2-0) has won two straight after struggling against a daunting schedule. The Lions reached the state playoffs for the first time last season. Sophomore quarterback Jai’que Hart has thrown for 871 yards and seven touchdowns, but been interception 11 times, and Davion Leslie has 219 receiving yards. Villa Rica (3-4, 2-1) features quarterback Najeh Pritchett, who has thrown for 433 yards, and running back Ty Mickey. Villa Rica leads the series 11-1 and has won the last 10 meetings, although the teams haven’t played since 2015.

Clarke Central at Greenbrier: No. 10 Clarke Central (5-2, 4-0) would move one step closer to defending its Region 8 title with a win over Greenbrier (5-1, 2-1). Clarke’s William Robinson has thrown for 1,071 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 220 yards. Will Richardson (359 yards, eight TDs and Felix Braddy Jr. (287 yards, three TDs) bring a solid running game and the receivers are deep with game-breaker Nono Mack (22 catches, 23.7 yard average), Antonio Jewell (17 catches) and Justin Hodges (15 catches). The Clarke defense will be tasked with stopping Greenbrier quarterback Brooks Pangle, who has thrown for 1,342 yards and 18 touchdowns, and running backs Kahlil Harris (254 yards) and Wilkes Riggins (217 yards). The Wolfpack have three receivers with 25-plus catches – Brayden Collett (29 for 450 yards, 11 TDs), Malik Leverett (28 for 337 yards, four TDs and Jackson Smith (25 for 287 yards, one TD). This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Wayne County at Coffee: There are no meaningless games in Region 1. No. 6 Coffee (5-2, 0-1) will try to bounce back from last week’s hard-fought loss to Ware County. Wayne County (3-4, 1-0) opened league play last week by taking down then-No. 10 Veterans. Coffee is led by quarterback A.J. Wilkerson, who has thrown for 828 yards and 10 touchdowns and run for 222 yards and four touchdowns. Wayne County kept it on the ground last, with Tavoris Wilkins and Trevin Wallace doing most of the damage. Coffee leads the series 3-1, but the teams haven’t played since 2011.