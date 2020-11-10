Class 5A blog: How the playoffs stack up in each region

Region 4: No. 10 Jones County has not lost a region game and has already beaten Ola, but the Greyhounds will play Dutchtown in the season finale in a contest that could determine first place. Ola and Dutchtown are tied for second, but Ola has the tiebreaker based on its win over the Bulldogs. The fourth playoff spot could come down to the final game between Union Grove and Woodland.

Region 5: Decatur and St. Pius are tied at the top of the standings; those two teams meet next week. Decatur has a big test this week with Southwest DeKalb, which can finish no worse than third. Lithonia, King and Northview are vying for the final spot; the winner of this week’s Northview-King will have a leg up.

Region 6: Chapel Hill will win the region championship if it defeats New Manchester on Friday. The two teams are tied with Villa Rica with one loss apiece, but Chapel Hill has already beaten the Wildcats. A win by New Manchester would create a three-way tie for first. Lithia Springs and Maynard Jackson are tied for fourth, but Lithia won the head-to-head meeting.

Region 7: No. 1 Blessed Trinity and No. 4 Cartersville are unbeaten in region play, but their head-to-head game was cancelled because of COVID-19 at Cartersville. Cartersville and No. 6 Calhoun will play this week to clear up the situation. Unless Cass can upset Blessed Trinity this week, the fourth playoff spot will go to one-win Hiram based on its head-to-head win over Cass.

Region 8: No. 9 Clarke Central has clinched its second straight region championship. Eastside and Greenbrier are currently in second and third places and play each other in the last game. The final playoff spot will come down to Loganville, Walnut Grove, Jackson County and Apalachee; all four are tied with 2-3 region records.