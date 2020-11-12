Class 5A blog: Focused Decatur takes its turn in the spotlight

“We put them in pressure situations in practice and put them in unorthodox situations so they’ll know how to respond if it happens in a game,” Felton said. “Kriston had never kicked a 46-yard field goal in a game, but he’s been doing it in practice for four years. It was nothing new because we’ve practiced it religiously.”

The Bulldogs bring a very experienced defense. Among the leaders are end Jered Lester six sacks) and free safety Sam Mahany (six interceptions). Linebacker Cameron Wingo was injured last week and the staff is waiting on results of an MRI to gauge when he can return.

The offense will run out of the spread, but prefers to mix it up by employing the I formation. The Bulldogs asked receiver Isaac Dimmrock to move to running back, where he’s become a dynamic addition and improved his own stock in the eyes of recruiters. He’s rushed for 167 yards and caught nine passes.

Sophomore quarterback Harrison Hannah has made a smooth transition from junior varsity and has thrown for 611 yards and rushed for 179 yards. Sophomore Michael Hood leads the team with 334 yards rushing.

Southwest DeKalb has had to overcome some adversity this season. The Panthers lost their top running back and quarterback, who both transferred just before school started, but have found better-than-adequate replacements. Coach Damien Wimes is used a two-headed quarterback system with Sadir Ryan and Sabian Campbell, who have combined to throw for 759 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore Armond Davis has 12 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns and James Carswell leads the team with 306 yards on the ground.

The Panthers are led defensively by end Caleb Grant, who has 33 tackles, five for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception.

Although Decatur and Southwest DeKalb are geographically close, the two haven’t played since 1967.

Here’s a look at other big games this weekend:

Veterans at Ware County: A win by No. 3 Ware County (6-1, 1-1) would clinch a spot in the playoffs for the Gators. Veterans (4-4, 0-2) has lost four straight and desperately needs a win to remain in the hunt. Two good quarterbacks will be featured -- Ware’s Thomas Castellanos (1,766 yards passing, 14 TDs; 635 yards rushing, 11 TDs) and Veteran’s Blake Ethridge (1,711 yards passing, 11 TDs; 140 yards rushing, two TDs). Ethridge threw for 415 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s overtime loss to Coffee. This is the first meeting between the two schools.

Coffee at Warner Robins: This game was cancelled by Coffee on Wednesday because of COVID concerns. The game will not likely be rescheduled since Warner Robins has a game scheduled with Veterans on Nov. 20 and the playoffs start the weekend of Nov. 27-28.

Creekside at Jonesboro: Jonesboro (6-1, 4-1) suffered its first loss on Monday night against Woodward Academy. Creekside (4-2, 4-0) finishes the season with Woodward next week. This game could determine who has a first-round playoff game at home. Creekside’s Kamauri Davis is one of the best running backs in Region 3 and has rushed for 816 yards and five touchdowns and the Seminoles have three other backs with 300 or more yards. The series is tied 1-1, but they haven’t played since 2011.

Harris County at Griffin: This contest should determine the No. 2 seed in Region 2, since both teams have already lost to region champion Starr’s Mill. Griffin (5-4, 4-1) has used a lot of guys to find the right formula. Jordan Favors leads the team with 426 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Harris County (6-2, 3-1) has an exciting quarterback in junior Cooper Corey (1,151 yards, 11 TDs; 435 yards rushing, five TDs). K.D. Hutchinson leads the Tigers with 532 yards rushing. Griffin leads the series 5-0, but the teams haven’t played since 2011.

Cartersville at Calhoun: Second place in Region 7 is on the line when No. 4 Cartersville (7-1, 3-0) travels to No. 5 Calhoun (7-2, 3-1) in the season finale for both teams. Both teams have a strong quarterback presence. Cartersville’s Stratton Tripp (1,297 yards, 11 TDs) and transfer Carlos Del Rio (225 yards, three TDs in two games) have been splitting the duty there. Receivers Sam Phillips and Devonte Ross are both game changers. Calhoun’s Christian Lewis has thrown for 1,709 yards, with 918 yards to Cole Speer. Calhoun’s Jerrian Hames leads Class 5A with 1,082 yards rushing. Since 2000, the series is tied 3-3, but Cartersville won the last two meetings in 2016-17.