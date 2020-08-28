Class 5A blog: Enthusiasm high at Forest Park

It’s been a while since the school’s wine and gold colors have shined so brightly.

“We wouldn’t be where we are right now if it wasn’t for all this support,” Robertson said.

Now comes the most challenging part. The Panthers must produce on the field.

The COVID-19 shutout slowed the progress; there was no spring football practice, no summer camps and Robertson didn’t even have an opportunity to scour the halls for talent. It also hurt that Clayton County put sports on hold for two weeks, a timeout that ended on Monday and left the Panthers with two weeks to get ready for the season opener on Sept. 4 at Woodland in Stockbridge.

“These are resilient kids and they were definitely ready to get back. They didn’t want to shut down,” Robertson said. “They’re staying positive, but that first practice back was rough. It was rough. After two periods a lot of them were sucking wind. We run a fast-break offense, so we’ve got two weeks to get ready.”

The numbers are Forest Park are modest. Robertson has dubbed his players the “Dirty Thirty,” since they’re likely going to spend a lot of time on the field.

“We’ve got some good athletes,” he said. “We’re going to work with them and get them better and ready to play.”

A benefactor donated a golf cart to the Forest Park football program and had its painted wine and gold, the school's colors.