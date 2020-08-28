Class 5A blog: Enthusiasm high at Forest Park

The restoration process has started in earnest at Forest Park. That’s where alumni and supporters from decades back have come together to provide financial assistance and material contributions in an attempt to bring back the once-proud Clayton County program.
“It’s been unbelievable,” said Rex Robertson, a veteran coach and Forest Park graduate who took the job in the spring. “We’ve had alumni from the 60s, 70s, 80s, you name it, who have gotten involved and helped.”
When the COVID-19 shutdown occurred in March – one day after Robertson’s first and only opportunity to meet with the players – the energized coach began generating support from his friends and business partners in the community. And they came through.
The results have been impressive. There was new paint in the locker room and weight room, with the supplies and labor donated. Offices were restored and made usable again. Someone donated an ice machine. Another supporter gave a golf cart. A business associate donated a $5,000 conference table.
Suddenly there were Forest Park grads -- from Georgia to California -- sporting their golf shirts and T-shirts with the logo. Panther Pride was making a comeback.
It’s been a while since the school’s wine and gold colors have shined so brightly.
“We wouldn’t be where we are right now if it wasn’t for all this support,” Robertson said.
Now comes the most challenging part. The Panthers must produce on the field.
The COVID-19 shutout slowed the progress; there was no spring football practice, no summer camps and Robertson didn’t even have an opportunity to scour the halls for talent. It also hurt that Clayton County put sports on hold for two weeks, a timeout that ended on Monday and left the Panthers with two weeks to get ready for the season opener on Sept. 4 at Woodland in Stockbridge.
“These are resilient kids and they were definitely ready to get back. They didn’t want to shut down,” Robertson said. “They’re staying positive, but that first practice back was rough. It was rough. After two periods a lot of them were sucking wind. We run a fast-break offense, so we’ve got two weeks to get ready.”
The numbers are Forest Park are modest. Robertson has dubbed his players the “Dirty Thirty,” since they’re likely going to spend a lot of time on the field.
“We’ve got some good athletes,” he said. “We’re going to work with them and get them better and ready to play.”
