Class 5A blog: Dutchtown seeks a great program, not one great season

The Dutchtown program is built on defense and effort.

“We’re not every going to quit,” Fedd said after the Lanier game. “That’s not in our blood. We’re always going to show up and we’re always going to get after people. We’ll just go to correct some things so we can get on the victory side.”

Dutchtown competes in Region 4. The Bulldogs have gone 31-8 with one region championship since Fedd became head coach in 2017.

Fulton County schools join the competition

Football teams from Fulton County will play their first games this week. The county leadership had opted to sit things out and start on Sept. 18.

In Region 3, that means openers for Banneker (at Colquitt County), Creekside (at Westlake) and Tri-Cities (at North Clayton). In Region 5, that means Northview (at Chattahoochee). In Region 6, that means an opener for North Springs (at Riverwood).

St. Pius goes into quarantine, to miss at least one game

No. 10 ranked St. Pius will spend the next two weeks in quarantine because of COVID-19. The Golden Lions had been scheduled to play No. 2 Blessed Trinity on Saturday. That highly anticipated game between the two Catholic-school rivals had been postponed while B.T. served its two-week COVID quarantine. It is not known whether St. Pius (1-0) will be forced to cancel its Sept. 25 game against Cedar Shoals.