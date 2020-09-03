Class 5A blog: Dutchtown faces test in season opener

The Bulldogs have more experience on offense, where senior Arendez Fedd has started since he was a freshman. He has matured as a passer and remains a running threat, too, reasons why he was a ideal fit for Kennesaw State, where he committed in the spring.

“He’s a coach on the field,” coach Fedd said. “He’s knows what the offense looks like and he’s done a great job helping the younger kids know what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Lanier returns starting quarterback Andrew Blackford and three starting offensive linemen, as well as both a pair of linebackers and the starting safety and nose guard.

“Dutchtown is a team used to success,” Lanier coach Korey Mobbs told the Gwinnett Daily Post. “They are a quarterfinal team from last year, with speed, size and are well-coached. The purpose of our non-region schedule is to be battle tested for region. This will be a battle and we are looking forward to it.”

Other top games this weekend include:

Clarke Central at Cedar Shoals, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: No. 10 Clarke Central (9-4) and Cedar Shoals (8-4) will open the season in the “Battle of Athens.” It won’t count in the region standings this year – Cedar Shoals dropped to 4A – but it will set the pace for the season. The Gladiators are the favorite to defend their Region 8 title and have an ambitious schedule. Clarke leads the all-time series 37-16 and won 34-10 in 2019. Receiver Jairus “Nono” Mack of Clarke is one of the most game-changing players in the state and all-region player Kolbe Cooper leads the defense.

St. Pius at Flowery Branch, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Another legacy program joined Class 5A when St. Pius got its promotion. The Golden Lions have won a region championship in seven of their last 11 seasons and coach Paul Standard supplanted the great George Maloof as the school’s all-time winningest head coach. St. Pius will have its returning backfield intact and its skill in running the option will likely be an advantage early in the season. Flowery Branch (7-4) is led by all-state running back candidate Jaizen Ellingham and is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A. This will be the first meeting between the two schools. Because of a COVID hiccup with teams in the Corky Kell Classic, this game will be televised on Peachtree TV.

Starr’s Mill at East Coweta, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: The all-day Fayette-Coweta extravaganza got set aside for a year, but these two will still go at it. Starr’s Mill (10-4) continues to set the standard for excellence in Fayette County with its old-school attack and penchant for sound, fundamental play. The Panthers are looking for their fifth straight region title. Class 7A East Coweta (6-6) leads the series 3-2, but the two schools hven’t played since 2005.

Warner Robins at Valdosta, Friday, 8 p.m.: Who knew the drama that would await when the two iconic state powers clashed for the first time since 2009. No. 1-ranked Warner Robins, runner-up the last three seasons, will be the first to challenge Valdosta under new coach Rush Propst. Valdosta leads the series 12-and won the last meeting 14-7.

Griffin vs. Spalding, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium: The Battle of Spalding County has been more than a bit one-sided over the years, with Griffin holding an 11-1 series lead. The Bears (11-2) rolled 40-0 a year ago and coach Kareem Reid is optimistic his team can light up the scoreboard again, despite some heavy graduation losses. Quamari Williams will get his shot at quarterback and Denorris Foster is ready to step in as the featured tailback.

Veterans at Northside Warner Robins, Friday, 7:30 p.m., McConnell-Talbert Stadium: Plenty of pride will be at stake when the two Houston County powers collide. No. 7 Veterans (9-3) has eight starters back on offense, including almost the entire line. Quarterback Blake Ethridge and running back Lebron Fields are an excellent one-two punch. Northside is turning the page after last year’s 3-7 season, the school’s first losing season since 1991, and coach Chad Alligood will make his debut.

Hart County at Wayne County, Friday, 7:30 p.m.: This was a last-minute match made out of necessity. Wayne County had planned to play Statesboro as part of the Erk Russell Classic at Georgia Southern, but were informed on Tuesday the game was cancelled. Hart County, which had scheduled to open with regional rival Elbert County, was quickly snatched up as a replacement. Hart is the No. 7 team in Class 3A.