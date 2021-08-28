Class 5A blog: Demons likely new No. 1 team ... Other things we learned

Another big night for Ware QB: Thomas Castellanos had another big night for No. 3 Ware County in a 52-28 win over Eagle’s Landing Christian. The senior scored on runs of 9, 1 and 43 yards. Ware’s Cartevious Norton scored on runs of 6 and 25 yards and Dae’Jeaun Dennis added a 21-yard run. Bo Hampton recovered a fumble in the end zone for the final score. Ware County is scheduled to play at Baldwin next week, but that game may be in jeopardy since Baldwin cancelled its last game because of COVID.

No. 7 Cartersville survives shooting: Two late scores from Malachi Jeffries gave the Purple Hurricanes the juice to outlast West Forsyth 38-32. Jake Parker threw a pair of touchdowns for Cartersville,

Clarke Central puts scare into Buford: The Gladiators jumped into the deep end of the pool against Buford after its season opener against Cedar Shoals was cancelled. Buford hammered Clarke 47-0 a year ago but this time the Wolves didn’t put away their 16-3 win until they kicked a field goal with 16 seconds left and Jake Pope returned an interception for a touchdown as the game ended. Dailen Howard led the Clarke defense, which is expected to be one of the best in Region 8.

Jones County bounces back: The Greyhounds dropped out of the rankings last week after a 33-28 loss to Northeast. They could return to the top 10 after an impressive 34-28 road win over Class 7A North Gwinnett. John Alan Richter and Zion Ragins hooked up for a 96-yarder and a 59-yarder and Jones County led 21-0 at halftime. Javious Bond had an 88-yard run and Evan West kicked two field goals. The outcome was sealed on Javion Washington’s interception in the final seconds.

Eastside coach makes winning debut: The No. 9 Eagles gave Jay Cawthon a victory in his first game, beating Winder-Barrow 20-8. Kenia Grier and Dallas Johnson both had touchdowns runs and Rodney Williams Jr. kicked a pair of field goals.