Class 5A blog: Demons keep dreams alive

Jones County 28, Eastside 7: The No. 10 Greyhounds won their 10th straight game and return to the semifinal. John Allan Richter opened the scoring with a 30-yard pass to Maleek Wooten, then Andrew Carner ran for three touchdowns – two of them in the final quarter to put the game away. Eastside scored when Jaylen Woods threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cole Shannon.

Cartersville 34, Ware County 31: The No. 4-ranked Hurricanes scored the go-ahead points with 9:32 left on a 4-yard run by Quante Jennings. Cartersville’s defense then stopped Ware County on downs, Jaqualyn Mayhall intercepted a pass and finally prevented the Gators from getting any closer than the 37 on their final drive.

“We just found a way to get it done when it was time,” Cartersville coach Conor Foster told the Daily Tribune News.

Jennings finished with 109 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw for 183 yards and one touchdown (to Collin Fletcher) and ran for a touchdown.

Ware County quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran for three touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Cartevious Norton. Henry Bates kicked a 29-yard field goal.

Coffee 27, Calhoun 17: Coffee took advantage of a special teams miscue to change the momentum in the fourth quarter. The Trojans had a punt bounce off a Calhoun player and it led to a Trejan Landers’ 17-yard touchdown run that put Coffee ahead 20-17. Maurice Turner scored on a 35-yard run to put the game away.

Coffee scored on a fumble recovery and return from Anthony McQueen and Noah Saylor kicked two field goals.

Calhoun scored on a pair of touchdown passes, one to William Seamons and one to Cole Speer, and a field goal from Carlos Orozco.