Class 5A blog: Creekside cleans up its act and gets first win

Dixon cited players like Malik Tullis, Michai Boireau, Kaquan Kimber, Daiquan White and Keyvon Gray for their consistent play through three games. Against East St. Louis, Kimber had 15 tackles, Boireau had two sacks and Ta’shawn Evans blocked a punt.

“It feels good to get a win,” Dixon said. “Especially when you play teams like we do.”

A year ago, Creekside traveled to Grayson and beat the defending state champions in the season opener. This year the Noles played at Rome and against Dutch Fork, South Carolina’s No. 1 team in Class 5A.

Creekside can settle into Region 5 competition, which begins this week with a home game against Lithia Springs.

Three biggest wins from last week:

Ware County takes down Benedictine: It was a matter of revenge for Ware County, as the Gators turned the tables on Benedictine with a 14-10 win on a rainy Friday in the Swamp. The outcome wasn’t determined until Isaiah Perry recovered a fumble with a minute left. It was another outstanding defensive effort for Ware County, which came up with a sack on fourth down late in the fourth quarter to thwart another score. An interception by Javonni Miller set up the go-ahead touchdown run by C.J. Johnson midway in the final quarter. R.J. Boyd scored the first touchdown in the first half.

Northgate knocks off Griffin: The Vikings needed something good to happen and they got it by beating Griffin for the first time in five tries, 33-28. Ishan Mehta threw the winning 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Matthew McDonald in the final minutes. The victory avenged last year’s 27-21 overtime loss. Northgate had lost its first three games to state-ranked schools.

Loganville remains unbeaten: The Red Devils hammered Apalachee 38-0 to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2015, when the team went 8-3. Loganville showed great offensive balance – Johnny Crowe threw for 192 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to Nico Dowdell, and Solomon Leslie ran 17 times for 85 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Corey Stokes came away with two interceptions.

Three top performers from last week:

Greater Atlanta Christian quarterback Jack Stanton: The junior completed 20 of 32 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns in 36-9 win over Decatur. That gives him 755 yards and seven touchdowns through the air for the Spartans, who improved to 2-2.

Kell defensive lineman Joshua Barker: The senior played up to his nickname of “Big Bear” in the 40-35 win over rival Sprayberry. He had 17 tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss to lead the undefeated Longhorns on defense. Kell hasn’t won its first four games since the 2011 team won its first 11 before losing in the second round of the playoffs.

Dutchtown defensive back Tarez Hamilton: The junior sparked the Bulldogs on defense with 10 tackles and blocked a punt in the 21-14 win over Spalding. Hamilton, who is also a track standout, has an offer from Austin Peay. Dutchtown improved to 4-0.

Beyond the rankings

AJC top 10: 1. Cartersville, 2. Ware County, 3. Creekside, 4. Dutchtown, 5. Coffee, 6. Kell, 7. Warner Robins, 8. Loganville, 9. Calhoun, 10. Jefferson.

The unofficial next five:

11. Jones County

12. Northside Columbus

13. Cambridge

14. Eastside

15. Flowery Branch