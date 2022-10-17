Class 5A blog: Clutch Cambridge moves closer to first region title

“It comes down to experience and leadership,” Bennett said. “We talked about raising our standards this season, not goals. We talked about not just making to the second round, but pushing past the second round. Most of these kids have had to play Buford and Lee County the last two years in the second round. Not sure of a tougher draw than that.”

Three Other Big Wins from Last Week

Jones County take down Dutchtown: The Greyhounds used some big plays to knock Dutchtown from the ranks of the undefeated. A 50-yard pick-six by Javion Clark got it started and Judd Anderson (9-for-20 for 146 yards, two interceptions) connected with Geo Wade for a 91-yard touchdown. Wade had four receptions for 111 yards. The Jones County defense limited Dutchtown to one score, with nose guard Jamarion Parker picking up eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and four quarterback hurries.

Northside Columbus closes in on title: The Patriots turned back pesky Northgate 33-27 to improve to 7-1, 2-0 in Region 3. Senior Malachi Hosley finished with 249 yards and three touchdowns, raising his season total to 1,488 yards and 18 touchdowns. Coach Andrew Oropeza can handle winless Drew on Friday, they can win the region title with victory over McIntosh in the season finale.

Cartersville proves its mettle against Hiram: Cartersville nearly became the second straight upset victim to Hiram, but came up with a big fourth quarter for a 44-26 win. Running back Malachi Jeffries ran 29 times for 237 yards and two touchdown and quarterback Paul Gamble threw for 167 yards and ran for another 71 yards and two touchdowns. Cartersville (7-1, 2-1) plays Woodland this week before finishing with Dalton.

Three Top Performers from last week

Marcus Malone Jr., McIntosh: The Chiefs got a huge game from their running back. He ran for three touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown to help McIntosh roll to a 58-21 win over Drew. McIntosh (4-4, 1-1 Region 3) scored the second-most points in program history and is almost assured of making the state playoffs.

Jack Stanton, Greater Atlanta Christian: It was a big night for the junior quarterback, who completed 14 of 19 passes for 258 yards and six touchdowns, three of them to Aidan McKinnie, in a 41-7 win over North Springs. Stanton now has thrown for 1,320 yards and 17 touchdowns. The win sets up this week’s showdown against Kell, which could determine the No. 2 seed for Region 6.

Christian Isibor, Cambridge: The senior ran 31 times for 212 yard in the crucial 42-24 win over Kell. The effort boosted him over the 1,000-yard mark. Isibor has 1,046 yards, ranking him among the top five in Class 5A.

The (Official) Top 10 and (Unofficial) Next Five

1. Ware County, 2. Creekside, 3. Loganville, 4. Cartersville, 5. Coffee, 6. Cambridge, 7. Jones County, 8. Dutchtown, 9. Jefferson, 10. Warner Robins.

11. Kell, 12. Northside-Columbus, 13. Chamblee, 14. Eastside, 15. Lithia Springs.