Class 5A blog: Chamblee captures Golden Spike ... top 10s roll on

No sweat for No. 4 Cartersville: The Purple Hurricanes made a statement with a 59-0 win over Cass and handed the Colonels their first loss. It was the second-largest margin of victory in the series.

Big win for No. 5 Calhoun: The Yellow Jackets took a 40-0 halftime lead and rolled to a 47-27 win over Hiram in the Region 7 opener. Jerrian Hames carried 13 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns, one a 59-yarder on the first drive, to pace the Yellow Jackets. Christian Lewis completed 13 of 21 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

No problems for No. 6 Coffee: The Trojans overpowered visiting Salem 53-0 after leading 46-0 at halftime. A.J. Wilkerson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another and Antwain McDuffie scored on two short runs. Wilkerson’s touchdown passes were to Kenneth Davis for 24 yards, to Trent Davis for 42 yards and Justin Swords for 20 yards. An unlikely punt return by defensive end Alex Alba set up one of McDuffie’s touchdowns.

No. 9 Starr’s Mill gets second shutout: The Panthers blanked Northgate 10-0 on Friday. Starr’s Mill scored early on a 2-yard touchdown from sophomore Greigh Joseph and added a 22-yard field goal from Connor Marke. The Starr’s Mill defense limited Northgate to 126 yards on the ground.

No. 10 St. Pius wins showdown with SWD: The Golden Lions prevailed 34-18 in a contest between two of the contenders in Region 5.

Clarke Central wins on big finish: The Gladiators came back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Eastside 35-34 in Death Valley. Felix Braddy Jr. scored the winning touchdown with four minutes remaining after Will Robinson had drawn Clarke closer with a 36-yard pass to A.J. Jewell. Eastside battled to the end and missed a 50-yard field goal in the final minute.