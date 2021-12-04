Class 5A blog: Calhoun, Warner Robins make championship reservations

Warner Robins earned a place in the state championship game for the fifth straight season and Calhoun will be returning to the title game for the first time since 2017.
The No. 4 Demons defeated No. 5 Creekside 40-15, while No. 6 Calhoun outlasted No. 9 Blessed Trinity 24-7 in the semifinal games played Friday.
The victors will play for the Class 5A championship on Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m. at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
Warner Robins entered the game averaging 49 points and did not disappoint. Fred Perry, filling in for the injured Malcolm Brown, ran for five touchdowns. Quarterback Christon Lane was efficient, completing 7 of 12 passes for 89 yards.
The Demons’ defense came up big, too. Montrez Dinkins intercepted a pass to set up their first touchdown, a 33-yard run by Chaz Sturn, and D.J. Perkins added an interception in the fourth quarter.
The Warner Robins special teams picked up a safety when Creekside snapped the ball out of the end zone and got a field goal from Daniel Barber.
It was the most points allowed by the Creekside defense all season.
Calhoun jumped out to a 21-0 lead over Blessed Trinity en route to defeating the Titans, a fellow member of Region 7, for the second time this season. Calhoun won the regular-season meeting 32-27.
The Yellow Jackets used three touchdown passes to Christian Lewis – two of them to all-state receiver Cole Speer, another to Emaree Watson – to seize the advantage. Calhoun later added a 39-yard field goal from Sergio Sanchez. Two-way standout Quin Smith intercepted a pass for the Yellow Jackets.
Blessed Trinity got its only points on a 24-yard run from Justice Haynes.
The outcome means a team from Region 1 (Warner Robins) will play a team from Region 7 (Calhoun) in the championship game for the second straight season. Warner Robins defeated Cartersville in the final a year ago; the Demons knocked to the Purple Hurricanes in the second round this year.
