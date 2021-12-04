Class 5A blog: Calhoun, Warner Robins make championship reservations

The Warner Robins special teams picked up a safety when Creekside snapped the ball out of the end zone and got a field goal from Daniel Barber.

It was the most points allowed by the Creekside defense all season.

Calhoun jumped out to a 21-0 lead over Blessed Trinity en route to defeating the Titans, a fellow member of Region 7, for the second time this season. Calhoun won the regular-season meeting 32-27.

The Yellow Jackets used three touchdown passes to Christian Lewis – two of them to all-state receiver Cole Speer, another to Emaree Watson – to seize the advantage. Calhoun later added a 39-yard field goal from Sergio Sanchez. Two-way standout Quin Smith intercepted a pass for the Yellow Jackets.

Blessed Trinity got its only points on a 24-yard run from Justice Haynes.

The outcome means a team from Region 1 (Warner Robins) will play a team from Region 7 (Calhoun) in the championship game for the second straight season. Warner Robins defeated Cartersville in the final a year ago; the Demons knocked to the Purple Hurricanes in the second round this year.