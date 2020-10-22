Class 5A Blog: Blessed Trinity-Calhoun get fun weekend started

The much-anticipated game between Blessed Trinity (2-0) and Calhoun (5-1) features plenty of talented players.

Blessed Trinity is led by sophomore running back Justice Haynes, who has run for 250 yards and four touchdowns, and quarterback J.C. French. Calhoun’s high-powered offense – which scored 40 in the first half against Hiram last week – is led by running back Jerrian Hames and quarterback Christian Lewis.

No. 4 Cartersville, the other member of the Region 7 triumvirate, plays Hiram this week before getting its shot at Blessed Trinity on Oct. 30.

In other interesting games this week in Class 5A:

Wayne County at Veterans: Wayne County (2-4) travels to No. 10 Veterans (4-2) for the first-round of Region 1 bingo. Each of Wayne County’s losses have come against a ranked team.

Veterans has dropped two straight against ranked teams and has seen its offense produce only six points in those games. The Warhawks are led by quarterback Blake Ethridge (1,067 yards passing) and running back Lebron Fields (611 yards).

Northgate at Harris County: The winner of this game remains a contender in Region 3, with the loser putting itself in a precarious position. Both teams have already lost to first-place Starr’s Mill -- Northgate (2-3) falling to the Panthers last week after Harris County (3-2) fell 14-10 a week earlier. Harris County leads the series 2-1, but the teams haven’t met since the 2012 playoffs.

Stockbridge at Woodland: This hasn’t been much of a rivalry. Stockbridge has won the eight previous meetings between the two teams, including 34-7 in 2019. Stockbridge (2-3) has a misleading record, with losses coming against Class 7A Gainesville, No. 10 Class 6A Douglas County and against Jones County. Woodland (4-1) would move a step closer to making the playoffs in the deep, competitive Region 4.

King vs. Southwest DeKalb (Hallford Stadium): King (1-2) had a big offensive game against Stone Mountain after failing to show much in its first two games, losses to Hughes and Newnan. The Lions got a big night from Cameron Fearns, who rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the 48-7 win over the Pirates. Southwest (1-2) dropped a 32-18 showdown with No. 10 St. Pius and another region loss would likely ensure the Panthers would hit the road for the playoffs. The two south DeKalb schools are playing for only the seventh time and haven’t met since 2015. King leads the series 4-2.

Cass at Woodland: The outcome of this game will go a long way toward determining the fourth playoff participant from Region 7. Cass (5-1) must recover from its lopsided loss to Cartersville last week. Woodland (3-0) hasn’t played since Sept. 25 because of COVID-19.

Clarke Central at Walnut Grove: Clarke (4-2) put together some fourth-quarter heroics last week to turn back Eastside. Now the Gladiators face an unexpected challenger in Walnut Grove (3-3), a team on a two-game winning streak. The Grove is 0-for-4 against Clarke, including last year’s 56-3 loss.