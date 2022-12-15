Class 5A blog: Arabia Mountain’s Jackson wins 300th game

Arabia Mountain girls basketball coach Jerry Jackson reached a milestone on Dec. 10 when his girls beat Clarke Central for the 300th win of his career.
Jackson has been at Arabia Mountain since 2018, where he has gone 109-24. This season the Rams are off to a 9-1 start. He has taken the girls to the playoffs in five straight season, with three trips to the Sweet 16 and once to the Elite Eight.
Jackson was previously the head coach at Redan from 2010-17, where he was 191-40. He guided Redan to the state final in 2010 and won it all in 2014.
Credit: Mark Brock
Credit: Mark Brock
Chamblee honors late coach Koeplin
Chamblee honored late coach Kurt Koeplin between games against Decatur on Tuesday. The school’s popular girls basketball coach died suddenly in June.
The crowd observed a moment of silence in his memory and presented his wife, Cathy, with an autographed basketball signed by the team. It was the basketball that Koeplin kept in his classroom.
Chamblee athletics director Lon Reynolds and tennis coach Jennifer Tinnell spoke to the crowd and the team brought out a memorial banner that will be placed in the gym in honor of “Coach K.”
Credit: Warner Robins High School
Credit: Warner Robins High School
Warner Robins hosts tournament
Warner Robins will host the two-day R Tournament on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday’s schedule is North Atlanta vs. Eagle’s Landing girls at 3 p.m., Putnam County vs. Southeast Bulloch boys at 4:30 p.m., Washington vs. Warner Robins girls at 6, and Westside vs. Warner Robins boys at 7:30 p.m.
The Tuesday schedule has Washington vs. North Atlanta girls at 3, Westside vs. Putnam County boys at 4:30, and Southeast Bulloch vs. Warner Robins boys at 6 p.m.
Football leftovers …
Ware County will have a parade for the state champion Gators on Jan. 5. The parade will be followed by a pep rally at Phoenix Park. … Ola football coach Tom Causey was honored for his 150th victory during halftime of Saturday’s basketball game. Causey led the Mustangs to a 6-5 record, including a win over Jones County, and a spot in the state playoffs. ... Chad Alligood, the coach at Northside Warner Robins, is the new director of athletics at Jones County.
