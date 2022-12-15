Class 5A blog: Arabia Mountain’s Jackson wins 300th game

Chamblee honored late coach Kurt Koeplin between games against Decatur on Tuesday. The school’s popular girls basketball coach died suddenly in June.

The crowd observed a moment of silence in his memory and presented his wife, Cathy, with an autographed basketball signed by the team. It was the basketball that Koeplin kept in his classroom.

Chamblee athletics director Lon Reynolds and tennis coach Jennifer Tinnell spoke to the crowd and the team brought out a memorial banner that will be placed in the gym in honor of “Coach K.”

Credit: Warner Robins High School Credit: Warner Robins High School

Warner Robins hosts tournament

Warner Robins will host the two-day R Tournament on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s schedule is North Atlanta vs. Eagle’s Landing girls at 3 p.m., Putnam County vs. Southeast Bulloch boys at 4:30 p.m., Washington vs. Warner Robins girls at 6, and Westside vs. Warner Robins boys at 7:30 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule has Washington vs. North Atlanta girls at 3, Westside vs. Putnam County boys at 4:30, and Southeast Bulloch vs. Warner Robins boys at 6 p.m.

Football leftovers …

Ware County will have a parade for the state champion Gators on Jan. 5. The parade will be followed by a pep rally at Phoenix Park. … Ola football coach Tom Causey was honored for his 150th victory during halftime of Saturday’s basketball game. Causey led the Mustangs to a 6-5 record, including a win over Jones County, and a spot in the state playoffs. ... Chad Alligood, the coach at Northside Warner Robins, is the new director of athletics at Jones County.