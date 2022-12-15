ajc logo
X

Class 5A blog: Arabia Mountain’s Jackson wins 300th game

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Arabia Mountain girls basketball coach Jerry Jackson reached a milestone on Dec. 10 when his girls beat Clarke Central for the 300th win of his career.

Jackson has been at Arabia Mountain since 2018, where he has gone 109-24. This season the Rams are off to a 9-1 start. He has taken the girls to the playoffs in five straight season, with three trips to the Sweet 16 and once to the Elite Eight.

Jackson was previously the head coach at Redan from 2010-17, where he was 191-40. He guided Redan to the state final in 2010 and won it all in 2014.

Credit: Mark Brock

Credit: Mark Brock

Chamblee honors late coach Koeplin

Chamblee honored late coach Kurt Koeplin between games against Decatur on Tuesday. The school’s popular girls basketball coach died suddenly in June.

The crowd observed a moment of silence in his memory and presented his wife, Cathy, with an autographed basketball signed by the team. It was the basketball that Koeplin kept in his classroom.

Chamblee athletics director Lon Reynolds and tennis coach Jennifer Tinnell spoke to the crowd and the team brought out a memorial banner that will be placed in the gym in honor of “Coach K.”

Credit: Warner Robins High School

Credit: Warner Robins High School

Warner Robins hosts tournament

Warner Robins will host the two-day R Tournament on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s schedule is North Atlanta vs. Eagle’s Landing girls at 3 p.m., Putnam County vs. Southeast Bulloch boys at 4:30 p.m., Washington vs. Warner Robins girls at 6, and Westside vs. Warner Robins boys at 7:30 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule has Washington vs. North Atlanta girls at 3, Westside vs. Putnam County boys at 4:30, and Southeast Bulloch vs. Warner Robins boys at 6 p.m.

Football leftovers …

Ware County will have a parade for the state champion Gators on Jan. 5. The parade will be followed by a pep rally at Phoenix Park. … Ola football coach Tom Causey was honored for his 150th victory during halftime of Saturday’s basketball game. Causey led the Mustangs to a 6-5 record, including a win over Jones County, and a spot in the state playoffs. ... Chad Alligood, the coach at Northside Warner Robins, is the new director of athletics at Jones County.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jonathan Newton

When Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner was Parkview’s quarterback17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class
22h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, surgery next week
21h ago

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game

Credit: TNS

Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson out for Georgia game

Credit: Bob Andres

Cover 9@9: Handicapping the NFC South playoff race
The Latest

All-region teams: North Oconee’s Barnes named 8-4A player of the year
2h ago
All-region teams: Bainbridge sweeps top honors in 1-4A
2h ago
Four programs crowned at eSports state championships at West Georgia
11h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
18h ago
AAA forecasts 3.5 million in Georgia will travel for year-end holidays
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top