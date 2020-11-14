Class 5A blog: Another field day for ranked teams

No. 4 Cartersville turns back No. 5 Calhoun: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Purple Hurricanes defeat rival Calhoun 31-14. Cartersville took a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter and got the clinching touchdown on a pass from Del Rio-Wilson to Quante Jennings, who earlier ran for a score.

Eighth straight win for No. 7 Starr’s Mill: The Panthers (8-1) got touchdowns from five different players in a 38-7 win over McIntosh. Brandon Mathis, Marc Stampley, Devin Barnett, Cole Bishop and William Yarbrough each scored a touchdown and Max Prozny kicked a field goal for the Region 3 champions. Starr’s Mill doesn’t play again until the first round of the state playoffs, as next week’s game with Northside Columbus has already been cancelled because of COVID.

No. 8 St. Pius puts it away early: The Golden Lions (7-1) scored 30 first-quarter points and rolled to a 39-14 win over Stone Mountain. The win means coach Paul Standard’s team will play Decatur next week for the Region 5 championship.