Class 5A Blog: Add Clarke Central to mix of contenders

Smith had been telling his guys to trust the process. He used the phrase often and emphasized the slogan, “Together everyone achieves more. It’s all about the team.”

The Gladiators haven’t lost since then. The winning streak includes two impressive non-region wins against crosstown rival Cedar Shoals – such a sweep had not happened since 2014 – that seemed to open a lot of eyes. “That’s big in this city,” Smith said. “That game determines when you’ve got a good team for a lot of people.”

The winning streak also includes two victories against Loganville, the preseason favorite. Clarke beat the Red Devils by a point on Monday. Their Tuesday game against Eastside was cancelled because of COVID, leaving the Gladiators to finish the season on Friday against Walnut Grove.

Clarke Central has a deep roster; Smith often uses 10 players, depending on the circumstances and what the opposition tries to throw at it.

The top player is Rio Foster, who is one of the team’s many multi-sport athletes. Foster a sturdily built senior (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) averages a double-double for the Gladiators. He’s the tight end on the football team and an outstanding baseball player.

Nono Mack may be the team’s most versatile player. The senior isn’t big (5-11), but he is accomplished enough to play any position – even center if needed. “We played Winder-Barrow and they had a 6-8 guy and I told Nono, ‘You got him.’” Smith said. “You can put him in any situation.”

Other key players on the team include Khyle Cowan, Antonio Jewell, Kahari Dean, Jaavan Mack, Alex Smith and Justin Hodges.

The Gladiators will start competition in the Region 8 tournament next week. They will open with a home game against the No. 8 seed, most likely Johnson or Apalachee.

The playoff perspective

Less than two weeks remain in the regular season. The regions who have elected to have region tournaments will conduct those the week of Feb. 15-21. The first round of the state tournament is scheduled to start Feb. 23.

Here are the teams that hold the top four positions in each region. (Information through Feb. 1 from Georgia High School Association).

Region 8: Boys – Clarke Central, Eastside, Walnut Grove, Loganville. Girls – Greenbrier, Loganville, Walnut Grove, Jackson County.