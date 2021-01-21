Class 5A blog: A new winning wrinkle for SW DeKalb girls

Brownlee and Christmas come with different strengths. Walton said Brownlee “has a nice body size and can get up and down the floor.” And when Brownlee catches the ball on the block, it’s almost an automatic basket. Christmas has high post skills and can step out and make a 3-pointer.

“They give us options,” Walton said. “Inside, outside … left, right.”

Brownlee averages 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and is shooting 54 percent from the field. Christmas averages 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The next step for Southwest is to identify a go-to shooter who can take the heat off the post players.

“We have some shooters. They just need to have some confidence,” Walton said. “Once we do that, the other team will have to pick their poison.”

Lauryn Bell averages 10.9 points and 2.6 assists, Pryia Thompson averages 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.3 assists, and Aniyah Lee averages 4.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

Southwest DeKalb had planned another challenging schedule, only to have it wiped out with COVID. Games against Class 7A No. 3 McEachern, Class 6A No. 2 Westlake and Class A Private No. 4 Hebron Christian were cancelled – the Panthers close the season with McEachern – and have lost only to No. 1 Forest Park and Class 6A No. 4 Hughes.

“I think we were too cautious in those games,” Walton said. “I think they realize they can play with those teams now.”

The Panthers had a big win over No. xx St. Pius, the other power in Region 6. Those two clubs meet again on Feb. 5 at SWD.