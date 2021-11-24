Class 5A blog: A look at the quarterfinal games

No. 5 Creekside (10-2) at No. 10 Whitewater (11-1): Creekside has the same assignment it did last week: Stop the opponent’s option offense. The Seminoles were effective enough at it last week and came away with a 41-34 win over St. Pius. Creekside’s offense has matured under the direction of QB Nyqua Lett (1,855 yards passing, 22 TDs), who has found a favorite target in Derrick White (648 yards receiving, nine TDs). Whitewater’s offense may be even more ground-oriented than that of St. Pius; the Wildcats average 5.8 passes per game. Braxton Mueller (821 yards, seven TDs), Dalton Bonner (766 yards, 11 TDs), and QB Austin Williams (567 yards) lead a group that averages 309 yards rushing per game. The series is tied 2-2 and Creekside won the last meeting 27-23 in 2013.

No. 4 Warner Robins (11-1) at Jones County (10-2): The defending state champion Demons came up with last-minute goal line stand and beat No. 1-ranked Cartersville in a rematch of the 2020 title game. This game could evolve into a shootout, with both clubs capable of putting up big numbers. Warner Robins has scored 579 points (48.3 per game), with QB Christon Lane throwing for 2,267 yards and 29 TDs, Malcom Brown (1,332 yards rushing, 17 TDs) and Fred Perry (857 yards, 13 TDs) producing on the ground and Daveon Walker (58 catches, 1,117 yards, 13 TDs) and Deuce Petty (28 catches, 573 yards, nine TDs) the main targets. Jones County has scored 525 points (43.8 per game) behind the direction of quarterback John Alan Richter, who has thrown for 3,021 yards and 31 touchdowns. There’s depth in the backfield with Javious Bond (883 yards rushing, 14 TDs) the leader; he ran for four touchdowns last week. Zion Ragins (60 catches, 1,026 yards) is the big-play wide receiver. The other twist in this game is Jones County coach Mike Chastain, who left the job at Warner Robins to join the Greyhounds. The all-time series is tied 3-3 and Warner Robins won the last meeting 56-21 in the semifinals a year ago.