Class 5A blog: A look at the Final Four

“That’s our goal. To make defense feed the offense,” she said. “You’ve got stay with it, stay committed to it. Some nights they may break the press and we may give up a few layups, but hopefully we’ll get the other team tired and then capitalize on the turnovers we create.”

It also helps to have returning all-state member Sydney Bowles, a 6-foot junior with big-time potential. Bowles can take it to the basket or step outside and hit a 3-pointer -- she averages 22.8 points and nine rebounds -- and Sara Lewis, a rangy sophomore who averages 17.7 points.

The War Eagles (20-1) bring a 19-game winning streak into Friday’s semifinal matchup against Region 2 champion Griffin (19-7). The game will tipoff at 6 p.m. at Woodward Academy.

The Bears have won six in row and beat No. 10 Loganville on Wednesday. Griffin is led by region player of the year Samiah Brown, a 6-foot-3 senior who offers a matchup problem. Brown is already starting to get attention from DI programs. The Bears might try to get her the ball near the basket to take advantage of her height, a strategy that worked for Southwest DeKalb in the first half.

In addition to Brown (11.3 points), Griffin’s offense comes from Aaliyah Duranham (11.6 points) and Leah Turner (11.3 points). Each member of the trio was named to the All-Region 2 team. Nadia Byard has been their team’s defensive stalwart in the playoffs and joined teammates Zamiyah Hosley, Kimora Martin, Dakaria Shannon and Janiya Duffey on the honorable mention all-county list.

The Bears are a strong defensive team, too. Coach DeAndra Brown – the region’s coach of the year – fields a team that has allowed only four opponents to score 50-plus points.

Here’s a look at the other girls Final Four game:

No. 2 Forest Park (23-5) at Dutchtown (22-8), Saturday, 5 p.m.: Forest Park is one win away from earning another spot in the championship game; the Panthers won the Class 6A championship last season. Forest Park is a high-scoring team led by South Carolina signee Sania Feagin, a returning all-state player who averages 19 points, 10.3 rebounds and four blocks. Olympia Chaney averages 11.2 points and does a lot of different things. A handful of other girls are solid offensive players, too, including Jasmine Stephens (9.5 points) and freshman Yasmine Allen (7.7 points).

Dutchtown’s Paige Lyons was voted Region 4 Player of the year. The junior can do it all; she averages 16.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.9 steals. She scored 23 in the first playoff game against Ware County. The Bulldogs also have all-region Jade Anderson, a junior who averages 10 points and 3.3 rebounds, and honorable mention choice Adejah James, who averages 6.1 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds.

Here’s a look at the two boys Final Four games:

Chapel Hill (18-10) at No. 2 Eagle’s Landing (25- 1), Saturday: There’s no question that Chapel Hill is playing its best basketball of the season. The Panthers entered the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 8 and has posted three impressive playoff wins – all on the road. There can be no doubters after Wednesday’s 79-63 victory over previously unbeaten Veterans, a game they trailed 39-33 at the half.

Chapel Hill’s K.J. Doucet was the Region 6 Player of the Year; the 6-5 senior averaged 17.4 and 6.3 rebounds. Athletic 6-4 guard Micah Bell (12.6 points) was a first-team choice, despite missing 11 games, and has several midmajor offers. Chi Shannon (8.2 points) was an honorable mention selection. The presence of 6-7s Justin Hall and Kelvin Hunter gives the Panthers a big presence that few can match.

Eagle’s Landing has played at a high level during coach Elliott Montgomery’s tenure; this is the seventh 20-win season in the last eight years. Although the Eagles area a young team, with only four seniors on the roster, they don’t look like it. This team likes to attack from the opening whistle, with A.J. Barnes taking the lead. Barnes was the Region 4 Player of the Year and joined on the team by David Thomas.

No. 8 Dutchtown (23-7) at No. 3 Tri-Cities (22-4), Saturday: Two of the state’s elite powers will clash in this semifinal; Dutchtown is the defending 5A champion and Tri-Cities, which won the 2019 Class 6A title and reached the semifinals last year.

Dutchtown lost six seniors from that championship team that beat Cedar Shoals last season in the final. But coach Jordan Griffin has successfully found a winning blend between returnees and talented newcomers, yielding a team that may be more aggressive, especially on defense. The Bulldogs are led by the all-region tandem of Micah Evans and Coen Carr, who led the team with 20 points in the quarterfinal win at Clarke Central, along with Jared Waddell and Gary Richardson.

Tri-Cities, riding an 18-game winning streak, has depth and experience – eight members of the team were on the state championship squad. The Bulldogs also have a potential state player of the year candidate in Peyton Daniels, a 6-foor-2 guard who has signed with Vanderbilt. Daniels -- the Region 4 Player of the Year -- is extremely versatile and has the potential to provide instant offense when needed the most, as a playmaker or a scorer. Junior Simeon Cottle is also playing at a very high level for coach Omari Forts.