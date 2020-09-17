Class 4A: What to Watch for Week 3

REGION 5: Luella was defeated 28-27 in a thriller against Class 5A’s Woodland-Stockbridge last week and will challenge Rutland. Fayette County matches up with Class 5A’s McIntosh, McDonough will try to top Woodland-Stockbridge, Riverdale will take on Drew (5A) and North Clayton will face Tri-Cities (5A) on Saturday. So far this season, Region 5 has produced a 4-10 record.

REGION 6: DeKalb County announced it would begin its season Oct. 1 and so the action will remain limited until then. There are, however, three matchups to keep an eye on. Hapeville Charter will open its season on Friday against Class 7A North Forsyth and No. 1 ranked Marist will challenge Class 5A Woodward Academy. On Saturday, Mays will take on Class 5A Grady in a showdown between Atlanta Public Schools. Marist comes off a massive 43-0 win over Holy Innocents' and Mays is fresh off a 35-28 win over Region 5′s Riverdale.

REGION 7: It will be another busy week for Region 7 as six of the seven teams are on the schedule. Cedartown will look to shake off its 21-10 loss to Rockmart last week against Calhoun (5A), Southeast Whitfield will face Gordon Central (2A), Heritage-Catoosa will play Temple (2A), Northwest Whitfield will face North Murray (3A) and Ridgeland will play Ringgold (3A). Heritage-Catoosa and Northwest Whitfield will each look to open up the year with 3-0 starts.

REGION 8: Cedar Sholas will be on a much-needed bye after opening up its season 0-2 and getting outscored 45-3, but the rest of the region will faceoff with opponents outside the classification. East Hall faces Franklin County (3A), Flowery Branch takes on rival Gainesville (7A), Jefferson challenges Class 2A powerhouse Rabun County, Madison County will play Apalachee (5A), North Oconee faces Cambridge (6A) and Chestatee faces Union County (2A).