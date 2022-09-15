Class 4A: Week 5 Primer, Region 4 takes center stage

“If we can limit an opponent to seven, maybe eight possessions, and we stop them three times, we feel like we have a chance to win,” said Phillips. We got to take the ball and play keep away from LaGrange because they are so dangerous. They got a quarterback, two running backs, and a wideout that are just a threat to us, so we will have to play keep away from them.

In Region 5, Pace Academy will look to bounce back from its 30-20 loss to Lovett with its trip to Woodland-Stockbridge. The Lions will host McDonough—which opened up its region last week with a 49-7 victory over Mt. Zion. Luella and Mt. Zion-Jonesboro will both look for their first win on the year in their region contest and undefeated Hampton (4-0) will look to remain Region 5′s lone unbeaten on the road at Stockbridge—which cruised to a 47-0 win over Luella last week. Hampton’s Crishaun Kindle is leading the team with 583 rushing yards (145.8 ypg) and Conner Tolley has racked up 473 yards (118.2 ypg) and 12 touchdowns. Hampton also has wide receiver Cameron Goggins, who has tallied 381 yards off 16 catches and four touchdowns. Additionally, Hampton’s Lionel Mann is leading the classification with four interceptions so far.

In Region 7, Cedartown, Heritage-Catoosa and Northwest Whitfield are all 4-0, Central-Carroll ad Sonoraville are 3-1 and Southeast Whitfield is 2-1—making Region 7 the only region in 4A with all its member schools possessing winning records heading into Week 5. Cedartown, Heritage-Catoosa and Central-Carroll have been outstanding running the football this season and Jonaz Walton is pacing Central with 853 rushing yards (213.2 ypg) and (12.36 ypc) to go with his 11 rushing touchdowns. Paxton McCrary is leading Heritage with 499 yards and Cedartown features the two-headed attack of Patrick Gardner and Harlem Diamond. As for Cedartown’s defense, middle linebacker Eli Barrow has racked up 58 tackles (14.5 tackles per game), five tackles for loss and four sacks.

Region 8 will stage a Johnson-Gainesville vs. East Forsyth and four region matchups. Cherokee Bluff and Chestatee are both 1-0 in region play heading into their matchup and undefeated Walnut Grove (3-0, 1-0) is going to host winless Cedar Shoals (0-3, 0-1). Rivals East Hall and North Hall will faceoff after both programs opened up region play last week with losses and No. 2 ranked North Oconee will host Madison County—which is coming off a 20-19 heartbreaker to Cherokee Bluff.

CLASS 4A WEEK 4 RESULTS

REGION 1

Shaw 2-2

Bainbridge 2-2

Cairo 2-2

Hardaway 0-4

Westover 1-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Bainbridge vs. Brooks County

Cairo at Pelham

Hardaway vs. Harris County

Shaw vs. Columbus

Westover at Turner County

REGION 2

Howard 3-0

Westside 4-0

West Laurens 1-2

Spalding 2-2

Baldwin 1-3

Griffin 0-4

Perry 2-1

Friday, Sept. 16

Howard vs. Pike County

Perry vs. Peach County

West Laurens at Bleckley County

REGION 3

Burke County 3-0

New Hampstead 4-0

Benedictine 2-2

Wayne County 2-1

Islands 0-4

Southeast Bulloch 0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Burke County vs. Oconee County

Islands at Brunswick

New Hampstead at Richmond Hill

Southeast Bulloch vs. Tattnall County

Wayne County vs. Statesboro

REGION 4

Riverdale 2-2, 1-0 LaGrange 3-0

Starr’s Mill 3-0

Troup 3-0

Whitewater 3-0

Fayette County 0-3

Trinity Christian 1-2

North Clayton 1-3

Thursday, Sept. 15

North Clayton vs. Fayette County

Troup vs. Whitewater

Friday, Sept. 16

LaGrange vs. Starr’s Mill

Trinity Christian vs. Riverdale

REGION 5 Hampton 4-0

Pace Academy 3-1 McDonough 2-1

Stockbridge 2-2

Woodland-Stockbridge 2-2

Lovett 1-2

Luella 0-4

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-3

Friday, Sept. 16

Lovett vs. McDonough

Luella vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Stockbridge vs. Hampton

Woodland-Stockbridge vs. Pace Academy

REGION 6

Holy Innocents’ 2-2

Miller Grove 2-2

Westminster 1-2

Hapeville Charter 0-4

Southwest DeKalb 1-3

Stephenson 1-2

Druid Hills 1-2

Clarkston 0-3

Stone Mountain 0-4

Friday, Sept. 16

Clarkston vs. Osborne

Holy Innocents’ vs. Douglass

Miller Grove at Central Gwinnett

Southwest DeKalb vs. Redan

Westminster vs. Centennial

REGION 7

Cedartown 4-0

Central-Carroll 3-1

Heritage-Catoosa 4-0

Northwest Whitfield 4-0

Southeast Whitfield 3-1

Sonoraville 2-2

Friday, Sept. 16

Central-Carroll vs. Northgate

Northwest Whitfield at Darlington

Sonoraville vs. Calhoun

Southeast Whitfield vs. Armuchee

REGION 8

East Forsyth 2-0, 1-0

East Hall 2-1, 0-1

North Oconee 2-0, 0-0

Walnut Grove 3-0, 1-0

Madison County 1-2, 0-1

Cedar Shoals 0-3, 0-1

Cherokee Bluff 1-2, 1-0

Chestatee 1-2, 1-0

North Hall 0-3, 0-1

Johnson-Gainesville 0-3, 0-0

Seckinger 0-3, 0-0

Friday, Sept. 16

Cherokee Bluff vs. Chestatee

East Hall vs. North Hall

Johnson-Gainesville vs. East Forsyth

North Oconee vs. Madison County

Walnut Grove vs. Cedar Shoals