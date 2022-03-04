Class 4A: Semifinal updates from Fort Valley State

“It was huge,” Brown told the Henry Herald about the fast start. “Hats off to Baldwin, a very young group, a talented group. They played very hard, a special group of kids I’m sure, so it was important for us to go out and hit first. It was very important for us tin this game to come out and give everything we had those first three minutes of the game and we preached that to the kids all week… and they were able to do that.”

Baldwin battled to keep its 16-game win streak alive and overcome Luella’s fast start, but ran into trouble in the third quarter when sophomore Madison Ruff fouled out with 6:01 still left in the frame. Later in the third quarter, Luella’s Tamya Stevenson made a free throw that gave Luella its biggest lead of the game (43-24).