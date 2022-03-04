Class 4A: Semifinal updates from Fort Valley State

GIRLS
Luella 62, Baldwin 53
Luella earned its first-ever state championship appearance on Friday and defeated Baldwin for the second time this year. November’s meeting between the programs ended in a 55-54 Luella victory and the Lions were able to get off to a fast start in their semifinal rematch to sweep the season series. Luella opened up a fast 10-1 lead, but Baldwin was able to orchestrate a 6-0 run to make it a 10-7 game after the first quarter. Luella head coach LaToya Brown utilized a 2-2-1 zone and the Lions continued to find success and went into the half with a 27-17 lead.
“It was huge,” Brown told the Henry Herald about the fast start. “Hats off to Baldwin, a very young group, a talented group. They played very hard, a special group of kids I’m sure, so it was important for us to go out and hit first. It was very important for us tin this game to come out and give everything we had those first three minutes of the game and we preached that to the kids all week… and they were able to do that.”
Baldwin battled to keep its 16-game win streak alive and overcome Luella’s fast start, but ran into trouble in the third quarter when sophomore Madison Ruff fouled out with 6:01 still left in the frame. Later in the third quarter, Luella’s Tamya Stevenson made a free throw that gave Luella its biggest lead of the game (43-24).
Baldwin answered with an 8-2 run to make it a 13-point game heading into the fourth quarter (45-32), but Luella was able to secure the victory in the final frame. Luella sophomore Miliani Smith scored 10 of her team-high 15 points in the third quarter, Evangelia Davlakou finished with 14 points, Trinity Layton scored 13 and Arianna Dyson finished with 10. Tamia Smith led Baldwin in scoring with 15 points.
