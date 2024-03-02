Class 4A Semifinal coverage from Fort Valley State

And now, the team will have a chance at the program’s fourth state championship since winning three-consecutive titles from 1986-1988.

Baldwin’s girls felt the sting of defeat in last year’s 4A championship game, losing to Griffin 51-47. But since, the Braves have only lost two games -- in back-to-back contests -- against A Division I No. 1 and defending-champion St. Francis on Nov. 25 and 2022 7A champion Norcross on December 2.

“After last season the girls are ready,” said Baldwin head coach Kizzi Walker. “Earlier in the season we faced some adversity regarding a selfish mentality about ‘Who is going to score the points?’ from the girls, but we moved past that and learned from our losses.”

Baldwin had little issues with the Tigers, leading 14-3 after the first quarter and 30-10 at the half in the romp. The Braves controlled a 43-25 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“After losing last season, I think now is our time,” said Walker, a Georgia Southwestern alum who has coached the boys and girls teams at Baldwin after a stint coaching Sumter County in Americus.

Janaye Walker finished with 12 points to pace Baldwin and Kassidy Neal added 11 points. Fayette County was led by Bri’Ann Freeman, who scored nine points.