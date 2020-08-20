Class 4A preseason all-state team

*Best player: Malaki Starks is just getting started at Jefferson. He rushed for 544 yards and five touchdowns on just 53 carries last season as a sophomore while playing full-time in the secondary, where he had five interceptions and made first-team GACA all-state. He also averaged 33 yards on kickoff returns. This season, now a five-star recruit, he’s going to be Jefferson’s quarterback.
*Best position: Running backs Jerdavian Colbert of Cedar Shoals, Jessie Phelps of Rutland and Amir Harper of Shaw each rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season but gave way to Damozzio Harris of Jenkins and Jaizen Ellingham of Flowery Branch in a tight race.
*Most highly recruited: Among seniors, it’s Trenilyas Tatum of Mount Zion. The inside linebacker is the consensus No. 27 prospect in Georgia. He committed to South Carolina in April.
*That’s interesting: Five of the top 11 junior prospects in the state now play in Class 4A based on 247Sports’ rankings. Those include No. 1 Starks and No. 2 Deyon Bouie of Bainbridge, both rated five-star recruits. The others are Mykel Williams of Hardaway, C.J. Washington of Cedartown and Elijah Pritchett of Carver (Columbus), all top-100 national recruits.
*Snubbed? Bouie is recovering from a knee injury and might not be available until October. He started as a freshman defensive back on Bainbridge’s 2018 state championship team.
*What else is new? Several players in this class face more uncertain seasons than most because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris and Jacquez Williams of Jenkins will be playing in the Savannah-only league as Chatham County schools are playing intra-district. Clayton County’s suspension, which could be lifted in time for the opener, affects Tatum of Mount Zion and Derwin Burgess of Riverdale. George Jackson and Dorian Helm of Stephenson won’t have games until October because of DeKalb County’s delay. Zavier Carter of Hapeville Charter is on hold for the first two weeks because of Fulton County’s delay. Albany schools also are down, which affects Westover’s Cameron Bergerson. Cedartown, with Washington and Jayden Johnson, has canceled its Sept. 4 opener.
OFFENSE
QB - Bubba Chandler, North Oconee, Sr.
RB - Jaizen Ellingham, Flowery Branch, Sr.
RB - Damozzio Harris, Jenkins, Sr.
WR - Trent Broadnax, Benedictine, Sr.
WR - Derwin Burgess, Riverdale, Sr.
TE - Derek McDonald, Marist, Sr.
OL - George Jackson, Stephenson, Sr.
OL - Davis McKenna, Marist, Sr.
OL - Steven Nahmias, Marist, Jr.
OL - Elijah Pritchett, Carver (Columbus), Jr.
OL - Royce White, Troup, Sr.
ATH - Malaki Starks, Jefferson, Jr.
PK - Anderson Britton, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.
DEFENSE
DL - Zavier Carter, Hapeville Charter, Sr.
DL - C.J. Washington, Cedartown, Jr.
DL - Mykel Williams, Hardaway, Jr.
DL - Jacquez Williams, Jenkins, Sr.
LB - Gary Davis, Cairo, Jr.
LB - Tyler Hare, Marist, Sr.
LB - Tahari Tate, Bainbridge, Sr.
LB - Trenilyas Tatum, Mount Zion (Jonesboro), Sr.
DB - Cameron Bergerson, Westover, Sr.
DB - Javon Bullard, Baldwin, Sr.
DB - Dorian Helm, Stephenson, Sr.
DB - Jayden Johnson, Cedartown, Sr.
P - Noah Jones, Cairo, Sr.
Coming Friday: Class 3A
