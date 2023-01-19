Class 4A Blog: Whitewater to honor alum Dugger, McDonough set to host Pace

As a tribute to Dugger’s No. 3, the school is selling tickets to the North Clayton game on Feb. 1 for just $3. Those discounted tickets will be available on Jan. 30-31 and Dugger’s jersey will be retired at halftime. Dugger is now an established defensive back for the Patriots that finished the season with three interceptions and tallied 78 total tackles. His three defensive touchdowns this season were the first time a Patriot achieved that mark since the 1970 season. In high school, however, Dugger was a well-known point guard and basketball player that did not earn a starting job on the gridiron until his final varsity season.

“He’s come back and talked to our kids before and he’s told them that you don’t have to go to a big school to get to the NFL,” said Whitewater girls basketball coach and football assistant coach Rashad Muhyee. “It’s all about how hard you’re willing to work.”