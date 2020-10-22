Class 4A Blog: What’s on the slate Week 8

Region 5 will stage a pair of region matchups and two cross-classification matchups. The region games will feature Fayette County (4-1, 2-0) vs. McDonough (1-4, 1-1) and Hampton (1-5, 0-2) vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (0-4, 0-1). As for the non-region games, Luella (5-1, 3-0) will take on Northside-Warner Robins and North Clayton (0-6, 0-3) will look for its first win of the season against Duluth.

As previously mentioned, Druid Hills and Marist has been cancelled after the Red Devils' decision to cancel the remainder of their season due to ‘low participation numbers’. Druid Hills finished the season 0-3 and was outscored a combined 168-0. Due to these developments, Week 8 will see just two matchups played in Region 6. Arabia Mountain (1-2, 1-1) will square off with Mays (3-3, 1-1) and Miller Grove (1-2) will take on No. 4 ranked Stephenson (2-0, 1-0).

The big story in Region 7 last week was Central-Carroll scoring a huge 54-35 win over Northwest Whitfield to open region play. Now, the Lions will take on Heritage-Catoosa, which is coming off its 21-14 loss to Ridgeland. As for Northwest Whitfield, the Bruins will take on another tough opponent this week in Cedartown. The Bulldogs were able to defeat Pickens 52-21 in last week’s opener. Southeast Whitfield, which is a member of the region, but does not compete in a conference schedule takes on Class 3A North Murray on Saturday.

Madison County is the lone Region 8 team off this week and there will be three pivotal region games played on Friday. East Hall will open up its region schedule against Chestatee, which fell this past week to North Oconee 44-0. North Oconee will match up against No. 6 ranked Flowery Branch, which an opportunity to be the first team in the region to improve to 3-0. Finally, undefeated and No. 2 ranked Jefferson will take on Cedar Shoals, which was able to defeat Madison County this past Friday 23-7.