Class 4A Blog: What we Learned Week 4

Region 5 was swept Week 4 with an 0-3 overall record. Hampton was topped by No. 1 Marist 45-0, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro fell 33-24 to Mundy’s Mill and North Clayton lost 20-6. This week will see region play pick up as Luella and Mt. Zion-Jonesboro meet Thursday night. Additionally, Fayette County and Hampton play and McDonough and North Clayton will square off. Riverdale will play Pebblebrook in a cross-classification pairing.

The big news out of Region 6 is No. 1 ranked Marist having to shutdown its upcoming matchup with Chapel Hill due to a COVID outbreak. Now, the War Eagles will not take the field again until Oct. 16 as they have a bye week scheduled following their recent classification. Despite Marist’s absence, there will still be plenty of action to watch this week in Region 6. Druid Hills, Stephenson and Arabia Mountain will all be starting their season as DeKalb County’s long-awaited start is finally here.

Northwest Whitfield joins Benedictine as the only other school in Class 4A to currently sit at 4-0 after its 38-14 win over Chattooga. Overall, Region 7 went 4-3 this past week, with Pickens tabbing a 10-0 win over Coosa, Central-Carroll holding off Whitewater 29-28 and Cedartown shutting out New Manchester 24-0. Heritage-Catoosa fell 39-7 to Christian Heritage and dropped to 3-1. Additionally, Ridgeland was topped by Calhoun 60-0 and Southeast Whitfield fell 48-0 to Fannin County.

In Region 6, No. 2 Jefferson continued its dominant start to the season and made a statement by defeating Class 7A Mountain View 40-7. The Dragons are 3-0 and will visit Hart County this week. Aside from Jefferson, East Hall’s 41-3 win over Johnson-Gainesville was the only other victory experienced in the region this past week. The other four teams that took the field each fell short: Cedar Shoals (lost 25-3 St. Pius), Chestatee (lost 14-8 West Hall), Madison County (lost 44-13 to Stephens County) and North Oconee (lost 49-35 to North Oconee).

How Class 4A fared against each of the classifications Week 1, 2, 3 &4

Class 1A: [0-1, 1-4, 0-1] = 1-6

Class 2A: [0-3, 1-5, 2-4] = 3-12

Class 3A: [4-3, 4-5, 1-4] = 9-12

Class 4A: [1-1, 2-2, 1-1] = 4-4

Class 5A: [2-9, 2-8, 4-5] = 8-22

Class 6A: [0-2, 2-1, 2-3] = 4-6

Class 7A: [0-1, 0-0, 1-1] = 1-2

FLORIDA: [0-0, 0-0, 0-1] = 0-1

Here is how each 4A region performed Week 1, 2, 3 & 4

Region 1: [0-1, 0-3, 0-3, 2-0] = 2-7

Region 2: [0-5, 3-5, 0-2, 5-5] = 8-17

Region 3: [1-0, 1-0, 1-0, 1-0] = 4-0

Region 4: [0-3, 0-3, 0-4, 2-2] = 2-12

Region 5: [3-4, 1-6, 3-3, 0-3] = 7-19

Region 6: [0-1, 2-0, 2-1, 1-2] = 5-4

Region 7: [3-2, 2-5, 2-4, 4-3] = 11-14

Region 8: [0-4, 3-3, 3-3, 2-4] = 8-14

WEEK 1 RECORD: 7-20 (.2592 winning percentage)

WEEK 2 RECORD: 12-25 (.3243 winning percentage)

WEEK 3 RECORD: 11-20 (.3548 winning percentage)

WEEK 4 RECORD: 17-19 (.4722 winning percentage)

TOTAL RECORD OUTSIDE CLASS 4A: 36-73 (.3301 winning percentage)

TOTAL RECORD ALL GAMES: 47-84 (.3588 winning percentage)

CURRENT RECORDS

REGION 1: Bainbridge (1-2), Thomas County Central (1-2), Cairo (0-3)

REGION 2: Carver-Columbus (2-0, 2-0), Hardaway (2-1, 1-0), LaGrange (2-1, 1-0), Jordan (1-1, 1-0), Kendrick (0-2, 0-1), Shaw (0-2, 0-0), Troup (0-3, 0-1), Columbus (0-3, 0-1), Spencer (0-4, 0-2)

REGION 3: Benedictine (4-0)

REGION 4: Howard (1-1), Westside-Macon (0-2), Rutland (0-2), Perry (0-2), West Laurens (1-2), Spalding (0-3)

REGION 5: Riverdale (2-1, 1-0), Fayette County (2-1), Luella (2-1), Hampton (1-3), Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (0-3), McDonough (0-3), North Clayton (0-4, 0-1)

REGION 6: Marist (3-0), Mays (2-2), Hapeville Charter (0-2)

REGION 7: Northwest Whitfield (4-0), Heritage-Catoosa (3-1), Pickens (2-2), Central-Carroll (1-1), Cedartown (1-2), Ridgeland (0-4, Southeast Whitfield (0-4)

REGION 8: Jefferson (3-0), Flowery Branch (2-1), East Hall (2-1), Madison County (1-2), Cedar Shoals (0-3), Chestatee (0-3), North Oconee (0-4)

TEAMS YET TO PLAY A GAME:

REGION 1: Dougherty, Monroe, Westover

REGION 3: Islands, Jenkins, New Hampstead

REGION 4: Baldwin

REGION 6: Arabia Mountain, Druid Hills, Miller Grove, Stephenson