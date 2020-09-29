Class 4A Blog: What we Learned Week 4

The biggest storyline to come out of Week 4 is the massive improvement that was experienced throughout the classification. After going a combined 0-17 through the first three weeks, Region 1 posted a 2-0 record and Region 4 went 2-2 to notch their first wins of the season. Today’s blog will go through each of the regions and access their performances this past week.
In Region 1, Bainbridge scored a massive 21-7 win over Class 2A powerhouse Thomasville. This win was particularly promising for the Bearcats considering Thomasville entered the matchup coming off back-to-back wins over Bainbridge’s Region 1 opponents Thomas County Central (34-7) and Cairo (30-7). Cairo’s matchup with Dothan (AL) was cancelled due to a COVID shutdown, but Thomas County Central took on Lamar County and scored a 41-24 victory to find the win column for the first time this season. This upcoming week will put Region 1 in the spotlight as Bainbridge faces Ware County, Cairo visits Pelham, Thomas County Central visits Valdosta and Dougherty, Monroe and Westover each open their seasons after COVID forced them to delay their starts to Week 5.
Region 2 competed in a full region schedule during Week 4 and Carver-Columbus was the biggest winner. The results of this week’s action was Carver-Columbus improving to 2-0 in region play and Hardaway, LaGrange and Jordan moving to 1-0 in region play. Shaw (0-2) will take on Carver-Columbus this week in its region opener, Troup, Columbus and Kendrick each find themselves at 0-1 in region play and Spencer is 0-2 in region play after losses to Carver-Columbus and Jordan.
Benedictine defeated North Oconee 49-35 to improve its record to 4-0 and the Cadets are currently ranked No. 3. The rest of the 4-team Region 3 field will finally get its season started this week; Islands will clash with Jenkins in a region showdown and New Hampstead will take on Windsor Forest in a cross-classification regular season opener.
Region 4 had an 0-10 overall record before going 2-2 this past week. Howard scored a 37-20 win over Central-Macon and West Laurens stifled Toombs County 27-7. Rutland fell 30-20 to Worth County and Westside-Macon dropped a 45-7 loss to Appling County. Baldwin continues to find itself shutdown due to COVID-concerns and this week Howard, Perry, Rutland and Westside-Macon all play cross-classification matchups.
Region 5 was swept Week 4 with an 0-3 overall record. Hampton was topped by No. 1 Marist 45-0, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro fell 33-24 to Mundy’s Mill and North Clayton lost 20-6. This week will see region play pick up as Luella and Mt. Zion-Jonesboro meet Thursday night. Additionally, Fayette County and Hampton play and McDonough and North Clayton will square off. Riverdale will play Pebblebrook in a cross-classification pairing.
The big news out of Region 6 is No. 1 ranked Marist having to shutdown its upcoming matchup with Chapel Hill due to a COVID outbreak. Now, the War Eagles will not take the field again until Oct. 16 as they have a bye week scheduled following their recent classification. Despite Marist’s absence, there will still be plenty of action to watch this week in Region 6. Druid Hills, Stephenson and Arabia Mountain will all be starting their season as DeKalb County’s long-awaited start is finally here.
Northwest Whitfield joins Benedictine as the only other school in Class 4A to currently sit at 4-0 after its 38-14 win over Chattooga. Overall, Region 7 went 4-3 this past week, with Pickens tabbing a 10-0 win over Coosa, Central-Carroll holding off Whitewater 29-28 and Cedartown shutting out New Manchester 24-0. Heritage-Catoosa fell 39-7 to Christian Heritage and dropped to 3-1. Additionally, Ridgeland was topped by Calhoun 60-0 and Southeast Whitfield fell 48-0 to Fannin County.
In Region 6, No. 2 Jefferson continued its dominant start to the season and made a statement by defeating Class 7A Mountain View 40-7. The Dragons are 3-0 and will visit Hart County this week. Aside from Jefferson, East Hall’s 41-3 win over Johnson-Gainesville was the only other victory experienced in the region this past week. The other four teams that took the field each fell short: Cedar Shoals (lost 25-3 St. Pius), Chestatee (lost 14-8 West Hall), Madison County (lost 44-13 to Stephens County) and North Oconee (lost 49-35 to North Oconee).
How Class 4A fared against each of the classifications Week 1, 2, 3 &4
Class 1A: [0-1, 1-4, 0-1] = 1-6
Class 2A: [0-3, 1-5, 2-4] = 3-12
Class 3A: [4-3, 4-5, 1-4] = 9-12
Class 4A: [1-1, 2-2, 1-1] = 4-4
Class 5A: [2-9, 2-8, 4-5] = 8-22
Class 6A: [0-2, 2-1, 2-3] = 4-6
Class 7A: [0-1, 0-0, 1-1] = 1-2
FLORIDA: [0-0, 0-0, 0-1] = 0-1
Here is how each 4A region performed Week 1, 2, 3 & 4
Region 1: [0-1, 0-3, 0-3, 2-0] = 2-7
Region 2: [0-5, 3-5, 0-2, 5-5] = 8-17
Region 3: [1-0, 1-0, 1-0, 1-0] = 4-0
Region 4: [0-3, 0-3, 0-4, 2-2] = 2-12
Region 5: [3-4, 1-6, 3-3, 0-3] = 7-19
Region 6: [0-1, 2-0, 2-1, 1-2] = 5-4
Region 7: [3-2, 2-5, 2-4, 4-3] = 11-14
Region 8: [0-4, 3-3, 3-3, 2-4] = 8-14
WEEK 1 RECORD: 7-20 (.2592 winning percentage)
WEEK 2 RECORD: 12-25 (.3243 winning percentage)
WEEK 3 RECORD: 11-20 (.3548 winning percentage)
WEEK 4 RECORD: 17-19 (.4722 winning percentage)
TOTAL RECORD OUTSIDE CLASS 4A: 36-73 (.3301 winning percentage)
TOTAL RECORD ALL GAMES: 47-84 (.3588 winning percentage)
CURRENT RECORDS
REGION 1: Bainbridge (1-2), Thomas County Central (1-2), Cairo (0-3)
REGION 2: Carver-Columbus (2-0, 2-0), Hardaway (2-1, 1-0), LaGrange (2-1, 1-0), Jordan (1-1, 1-0), Kendrick (0-2, 0-1), Shaw (0-2, 0-0), Troup (0-3, 0-1), Columbus (0-3, 0-1), Spencer (0-4, 0-2)
REGION 3: Benedictine (4-0)
REGION 4: Howard (1-1), Westside-Macon (0-2), Rutland (0-2), Perry (0-2), West Laurens (1-2), Spalding (0-3)
REGION 5: Riverdale (2-1, 1-0), Fayette County (2-1), Luella (2-1), Hampton (1-3), Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (0-3), McDonough (0-3), North Clayton (0-4, 0-1)
REGION 6: Marist (3-0), Mays (2-2), Hapeville Charter (0-2)
REGION 7: Northwest Whitfield (4-0), Heritage-Catoosa (3-1), Pickens (2-2), Central-Carroll (1-1), Cedartown (1-2), Ridgeland (0-4, Southeast Whitfield (0-4)
REGION 8: Jefferson (3-0), Flowery Branch (2-1), East Hall (2-1), Madison County (1-2), Cedar Shoals (0-3), Chestatee (0-3), North Oconee (0-4)
TEAMS YET TO PLAY A GAME:
REGION 1: Dougherty, Monroe, Westover
REGION 3: Islands, Jenkins, New Hampstead
REGION 4: Baldwin
REGION 6: Arabia Mountain, Druid Hills, Miller Grove, Stephenson
About the Author