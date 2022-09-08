Class 4A Blog: What to Watch for Week 4 with top games and seven region battles

In Region 1, Hardaway will look for its first win of the season on the road at Newnan. The Golden Hawks are 0-3 with tough losses to Carver-Columbus (41-10), Troup (49-21) and Northside-Columbus (34-7) this past week. A loss would result in Hardaway’s first 0-4 start since 2014, while a win would produce the program’s first-ever victory over the Class 7A Newnan Cougars. Hardaway’s tough non-region games are a trend seen throughout Region 1 and the result is that only Shaw currently has a winning record heading into Week 4. Shaw will host Northside-Columbus, offering a great opportunity to see how the Raiders stack up against the Patriots’ after last week’s win over Hardaway. Additionally, Bainbridge clashes with Thomasville, Westover hosts Monroe and Cairo will face Godby, FL in one of the three out-of-state matchups this week; Region 3′s New Hampstead will be taking on South Lake, FL on the road and Region 6′s Holy Innocents’ is visiting Ensworth, TN.

In Region 2, all seven teams will have non-region games Friday night. Baldwin will look to find the win column after an 0-3 start and bounce back from last week’s 41-3 loss to Ware County on the road at Washington County. Griffin is coming off a 35-21 loss to Whitewater and will visit Northgate and West Laurens is fresh off its tough 58-0 loss to Houston County and will host Vidalia. As for Perry, the Panthers fell short 57-56 to Houston County in its opener before shaking up the state with last week’s 42-14 win over Jones County, which was ranked No. 3 in Class 5A at the time. Perry’s next opponent will be Veterans and the No. 6 ranked Panthers will serve as host in their home opener.