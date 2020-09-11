Class 4A Blog: What to Watch for Week 2

Mays was the lone Region 6 team in action this week and was defeated by Class 7A West Forsyth 42-6. Ultimately, Region 3 and Region 7 proved to be the only regions this past week to win the majority of its games. Heritage-Catoosa (35-7 win over 3A Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe), Northwest Whitfield (27-6 win over 3A Coahulla Creek) and Pickens (17-8 win over 3A Gilmer) were each victorious, while their Region 7 counterparts Southeast Whitfield (47-20 loss to 3A Murray County) and Ridgeland (35-0 loss 2A Rabun County) were defeated.

Finally, the four Region 8 teams that competed Week 1 were all defeated. Cedar Shoals fell 10-3 to 5A’s Clarke Central, Madison County fell 27-6 to 6A’s Habersham Central, North Oconee dropped a 27-7 loss to 3A’s Oconee County and Flowery Branch lost 38-28 to 5A’s St. Pius.

This first week was obviously a unique one with cross-classification matchups and nearly half of the classification not on the slate.

Here is what to look for Week 2:

In Region 1, newcomer to Class 4A Bainbridge will square off with Class 5A powerhouse Coffee. Also, Thomas County Central will take on Class 2A Thomasville and Cairo will meet with Class A Brooks County. Region 2 will have one region clash with Carver-Columbus and Spencer.

Another game to watch will be No. 1 ranked Marist open its season against Class A’s Holy Innocents'. The other top matchup to watch will be Jefferson taking on Class 6A Central Gwinnett.