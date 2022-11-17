Class 4A Blog: What to watch for Round 2

The bottom left quadrant will see Lovett travel to No. 2 ranked North Oconee after scoring a 13-6 win over rival Westminster last week. North Oconee coasted to a 49-6 win over Sonoraville to improve to 11-0 and was led by a brilliant performance by three-star receiver and defensive back Khalil Barnes—who scored three touchdowns, including a 55-yard interception return and a 93-yard rushing score. No. 7 Wayne County will visit No. 3 Perry in the classification’s other top 10 showdown. Wayne County was 0-9 last season, but has been led by former Rabun County head coach Jaybo Shaw this year after entering the classification from its previous home in Class 5A. The Jackets are a run-heavy team with Matthew Fuller leading the way. Perry’s offensive attack is led by quarterback Armar Gordon, a 2,000-plus yard passer. Additionally, the Panthers have a 1,000 yard receiver in Dakari Anderson and a 1,000 yard rusher in Demetrious Carter.

The top right quadrant of the bracket will see if Spalding can take down defending state champion Benedictine and if Walnut Grove can pull off a victory at Class 4A newcomer Stockbridge. Benedictine impressed with its 34-10 win over Whitewater last week and Stockbridge scored a 28-14 win over Hapeville Charter. Walnut Grove posted its first-ever playoff win in school history with its 17-13 victory over Heritage-Catoosa and Spalding was a 26-7 winner over Westover.