Class 4A Blog: What the first three weeks have revealed

Week 3 was the most successful overall weekend that Class 4A has seen this season in terms of total winning percentage, however, the improvement was minor and is not enough to shift the subpar results that have trended in the classification so far this year. Teams went a combined 11-20 this past weekend and there are still two regions that have not won a single game (Region 1 & 4). This breakdown can be found below in further detail where I will calculate how each of the regions have fared through the first three weeks and how the classification has performed across the rest of the GHSA’s landscape.
This broad overview of 4A’s performance offers perspective as the classification plays out its non-region schedule. Once the region action picks up, it will not be of use to monitor the classification like this because the matchups will occur within the classification and will cancel each other out. That is why beginning with today’s blog, I begin following more specific storylines developing within Class 4A.
In Region 1, Bainbridge, Cairo and Thomas County Central will each have an opportunity to find the win column for the first time this week. The rest of the region (Dougherty, Monroe and Westover) will not begin their seasons until Oct. 1. Bainbridge will host Class 2A Thomasville this weekend and will look to avoid the same fate of its Region 1 counterparts Cairo and Thomas County Central—Thomasville defeated Thomas County Central 34-7 and Bainbridge 30-7 the past two weeks. In addition to its loss to Thomasville, Cairo (0-3) has been defeated by Fitzgerald (17-21) and Brooks County (26-24). This week, the Syrupmakers will face Dothan (AL) for the first time since 2001. Cairo has lost its last four matchups against the Wolves, but this time the Class 7A Alabama team will be heading into the matchup with an identical 0-3 record as Cairo. Thomas County Central will look to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1998 when it visits Lamar County this Friday. The Trojans opened the year 2-0, but were defeated on the road by Jackson 23-22 in overtime this past week.
Conference competition gets underway in the nine-team Region 2 this weekend. Carver-Columbus, which already scored a 53-7 region victory over Spencer will now take on Kendrick. The other region showdowns will be Hardaway vs. Troup, Columbus vs. LaGrange and Jordan vs. Spencer. Shaw will play outside of the region as it takes on Class 5A’s Northside-Columbus.
Benedictine is the only Region 3 team that has been able to take the field so far this season and the Cadets have been phenomenal. The newcomer to Class 4A posted an impressive 21-16 win over Class 6A Brunswick this past week to improve to 3-0 and will now take on Region 8′s North Oconee with a chance to keep its flawless record going. Benedictine is averaging 42 points per game this season and got another strong showing from Justin Thomas—who accounted for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Pirates. The No. 3 ranked Cadets have also defeated Burke County (58-26) and Effingham County (49-7) to earn their prominence in the current polls
Region 4 heads into Week 4 with an 0-17 overall record and was outscored 110-27 this past week. There will be four separate opportunities for the region to score its first win of the season this weekend. Westside-Macon (1-0) will face Appling County, Howard (0-1) will play Central-Macon, Rutland (0-1) will play Worth County and West Laurens (0-2) will face Toombs County.
Region 5 has a trio of matchups ahead on the Week 4 slate. Hampton (1-2) will take on No. 1 ranked Marist, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (0-2) will face Mundy’s Mill and North Clayton (0-3, 1-0) will take on Drew. North Clayton was defeated 56-0 by Tri-Cities on Saturday and has been outscored 113-0 through its first three games. Hampton comes off a 48-6 loss to Trinity Christian and Mt. Zion-Jonesboro is coming off a bye week after opening its season with losses to Jonesboro (16-8) and Starr’s Mill (35-0).
Three tough matchups await the trio of Region 6 programs taking the field this week. Mays will take on Hughes—which is coming off a big 14-7 win over Harrison in its season opener. Marist will take on Hampton after its 2-0 start. The top-ranked War Eagles have massive wins over Holy Innocents' (43-0) and Woodward Academy (23-3) on their resume. As for Hapeville Charter, the Hornets will take on another Class 7A opponent in Milton after opening its season with a 28-14 loss to North Forsyth this past week.
Region 7′s Heritage-Catoosa and Northwest Whitfield have an opportunity to improve their records to 4-0 this weekend. Heritage will face Christian Heritage and Northwest Whitfield will take on Chattooga. Elsewhere in the region, Ridgeland faces Calhoun, Cedartown faces New Manchester, Pickens faces Coosa, Southeast Whitfield faces Fannin County and Central-Carroll faces Whitewater.
In Region 8, Jefferson has a chance to keep its undefeated start going against Class 7A Mountain View. The Dragons scored a massive 28-14 victory over Rabun County this past week to improve to 2-0 and showcased their defensive dominance in addition to their outstanding rushing attack. North Oconee looks to avoid an 0-4 start against 3-0 Benedictine. Cedar Shoals (0-2) squares off with St. Pius, Chestatee (0-2) takes on West Hall, East Hall (1-1) faces Johnson-Gainesville and Madison County (1-1) is set to play Stephens County.
How Class 4A fared against each of the classifications Week 1, 2 & 3
Class 1A: [0-1, 1-4, 0-1] = 1-6
Class 2A: [0-3, 1-5, 2-4] = 3-12
Class 3A: [4-3, 4-5, 1-4] = 9-12
Class 4A: [1-1, 2-2, 1-1] = 4-4
Class 5A: [2-9, 2-8, 4-5] = 8-22
Class 6A: [0-2, 2-1, 2-3] = 4-6
Class 7A: [0-1, 0-0, 1-1] = 1-2
FLORIDA: [0-0, 0-0, 0-1] = 0-1
Here is how each 4A region performed Week 1, 2 & 3
Region 1: [0-1, 0-3, 0-3] = 0-7
Region 2: [0-5, 3-5, 0-2] = 3-12
Region 3: [1-0, 1-0, 1-0] = 3-0
Region 4: [0-3, 0-3, 0-4] = 0-10
Region 5: [3-4, 1-6, 3-3] 7-16
Region 6: [0-1, 2-0, 2-1] = 4-2
Region 7: [3-2, 2-5, 2-4] = 7-11
Region 8: [0-4, 3-3, 3-3] = 6-10
WEEK 1 RECORD: 7-20 (.2592 winning percentage)
WEEK 2 RECORD: 12-25 (.3243 winning percentage)
WEEK 3 RECORD: 11-20 (.3548 winning percentage)
TOTAL RECORD OUTSIDE CLASS 4A: 26-61 (.2989 winning percentage)
TOTAL RECORD ALL GAMES: 30-65 (.3158 winning percentage)
CURRENT RECORDS
REGION 1: Bainbridge (0-2), Thomas County Central (0-2), Cairo (0-3)
REGION 2: Carver-Columbus (1-0, 1-0), Hardaway (1-1), LaGrange (1-1), Jordan (0-1), Kendrick (0-1), Shaw (0-1), Troup (0-2), Columbus (0-2), Spencer (0-3, 0-1)
REGION 3: Benedictine (3-0)
REGION 4: Howard (0-1), Westside-Macon (0-1), Rutland (0-1), Perry (0-2), West Laurens (0-2), Spalding (0-3)
REGION 5: Riverdale (2-1, 1-0), Fayette County (2-1), Luella (2-1), Hampton (1-2), Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (0-2), McDonough (0-3), North Clayton (0-3, 0-1)
REGION 6: Marist (2-0), Mays (2-1), Hapeville Charter (0-1)
REGION 7: Heritage-Catoosa (3-0), Northwest Whitfield (3-0), Pickens (1-2), Central-Carroll (0-1), Cedartown (0-2), Ridgeland (0-3), Southeast Whitfield (0-3)
REGION 8: Jefferson (2-0), Flowery Branch (2-1), East Hall (1-1), Madison County (1-1), Cedar Shoals (0-2), Chestatee (0-2), North Oconee (0-3)
TEAMS YET TO PLAY A GAME:
REGION 1: Dougherty, Monroe, Westover
REGION 3: Islands, Jenkins, New Hampstead
REGION 4: Baldwin
REGION 6: Arabia Mountain, Druid Hills, Miller Grove, Stephenson
