Class 4A Blog: What the first three weeks have revealed

Region 4 heads into Week 4 with an 0-17 overall record and was outscored 110-27 this past week. There will be four separate opportunities for the region to score its first win of the season this weekend. Westside-Macon (1-0) will face Appling County, Howard (0-1) will play Central-Macon, Rutland (0-1) will play Worth County and West Laurens (0-2) will face Toombs County.

Region 5 has a trio of matchups ahead on the Week 4 slate. Hampton (1-2) will take on No. 1 ranked Marist, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (0-2) will face Mundy’s Mill and North Clayton (0-3, 1-0) will take on Drew. North Clayton was defeated 56-0 by Tri-Cities on Saturday and has been outscored 113-0 through its first three games. Hampton comes off a 48-6 loss to Trinity Christian and Mt. Zion-Jonesboro is coming off a bye week after opening its season with losses to Jonesboro (16-8) and Starr’s Mill (35-0).

Three tough matchups await the trio of Region 6 programs taking the field this week. Mays will take on Hughes—which is coming off a big 14-7 win over Harrison in its season opener. Marist will take on Hampton after its 2-0 start. The top-ranked War Eagles have massive wins over Holy Innocents' (43-0) and Woodward Academy (23-3) on their resume. As for Hapeville Charter, the Hornets will take on another Class 7A opponent in Milton after opening its season with a 28-14 loss to North Forsyth this past week.

Region 7′s Heritage-Catoosa and Northwest Whitfield have an opportunity to improve their records to 4-0 this weekend. Heritage will face Christian Heritage and Northwest Whitfield will take on Chattooga. Elsewhere in the region, Ridgeland faces Calhoun, Cedartown faces New Manchester, Pickens faces Coosa, Southeast Whitfield faces Fannin County and Central-Carroll faces Whitewater.

In Region 8, Jefferson has a chance to keep its undefeated start going against Class 7A Mountain View. The Dragons scored a massive 28-14 victory over Rabun County this past week to improve to 2-0 and showcased their defensive dominance in addition to their outstanding rushing attack. North Oconee looks to avoid an 0-4 start against 3-0 Benedictine. Cedar Shoals (0-2) squares off with St. Pius, Chestatee (0-2) takes on West Hall, East Hall (1-1) faces Johnson-Gainesville and Madison County (1-1) is set to play Stephens County.

How Class 4A fared against each of the classifications Week 1, 2 & 3

Class 1A: [0-1, 1-4, 0-1] = 1-6

Class 2A: [0-3, 1-5, 2-4] = 3-12

Class 3A: [4-3, 4-5, 1-4] = 9-12

Class 4A: [1-1, 2-2, 1-1] = 4-4

Class 5A: [2-9, 2-8, 4-5] = 8-22

Class 6A: [0-2, 2-1, 2-3] = 4-6

Class 7A: [0-1, 0-0, 1-1] = 1-2

FLORIDA: [0-0, 0-0, 0-1] = 0-1

Here is how each 4A region performed Week 1, 2 & 3

Region 1: [0-1, 0-3, 0-3] = 0-7

Region 2: [0-5, 3-5, 0-2] = 3-12

Region 3: [1-0, 1-0, 1-0] = 3-0

Region 4: [0-3, 0-3, 0-4] = 0-10

Region 5: [3-4, 1-6, 3-3] 7-16

Region 6: [0-1, 2-0, 2-1] = 4-2

Region 7: [3-2, 2-5, 2-4] = 7-11

Region 8: [0-4, 3-3, 3-3] = 6-10

WEEK 1 RECORD: 7-20 (.2592 winning percentage)

WEEK 2 RECORD: 12-25 (.3243 winning percentage)

WEEK 3 RECORD: 11-20 (.3548 winning percentage)

TOTAL RECORD OUTSIDE CLASS 4A: 26-61 (.2989 winning percentage)

TOTAL RECORD ALL GAMES: 30-65 (.3158 winning percentage)

CURRENT RECORDS

REGION 1: Bainbridge (0-2), Thomas County Central (0-2), Cairo (0-3)

REGION 2: Carver-Columbus (1-0, 1-0), Hardaway (1-1), LaGrange (1-1), Jordan (0-1), Kendrick (0-1), Shaw (0-1), Troup (0-2), Columbus (0-2), Spencer (0-3, 0-1)

REGION 3: Benedictine (3-0)

REGION 4: Howard (0-1), Westside-Macon (0-1), Rutland (0-1), Perry (0-2), West Laurens (0-2), Spalding (0-3)

REGION 5: Riverdale (2-1, 1-0), Fayette County (2-1), Luella (2-1), Hampton (1-2), Mt. Zion-Jonesboro (0-2), McDonough (0-3), North Clayton (0-3, 0-1)

REGION 6: Marist (2-0), Mays (2-1), Hapeville Charter (0-1)

REGION 7: Heritage-Catoosa (3-0), Northwest Whitfield (3-0), Pickens (1-2), Central-Carroll (0-1), Cedartown (0-2), Ridgeland (0-3), Southeast Whitfield (0-3)

REGION 8: Jefferson (2-0), Flowery Branch (2-1), East Hall (1-1), Madison County (1-1), Cedar Shoals (0-2), Chestatee (0-2), North Oconee (0-3)

TEAMS YET TO PLAY A GAME:

REGION 1: Dougherty, Monroe, Westover

REGION 3: Islands, Jenkins, New Hampstead

REGION 4: Baldwin

REGION 6: Arabia Mountain, Druid Hills, Miller Grove, Stephenson