Class 4A Blog: Westover, Central and McDonough boys drop first region games

The final region games of the regular season will take place in next and as of Thursday, Jan. 25 there are just two boys region leaders that have not lost within region play yet. That number was five last week and it was Westover, McDonough and Central-Carroll that each suffered their first region losses of the season. and seven teams on the girls side that remain undefeated in their respective region, Hardaway (Region 1), Baldwin (Region 2), Fayette County (Region 4), Stockbridge (Region 5), Holy Innocents’ (Region 6), Heritage-Catoosa (Region 7) and Chestatee (Region 8).

On the boys side, Westover had won eight-straight games before dropping a 62-52 road loss to Bainbridge on Jan. 26. The Patriots rebounded with a 70-39 win over Hardaway and can clinch the region on Saturday with a road trip to Cairo. The Patriots previously defeated Cairo 52-46 at home on Jan. 12 and the winner can clinch the top seed. In Region 2, Baldwin’s only two losses during their 18-2 season came to Class 6A Lee County and Class A Division II No. 1 ranked Greenforest Christian. In region play, Baldwin clinched the top seed last Friday against Griffin to improve to 11-0.

New Hampstead picked up its 10th-straight win and remains undefeated in Region 3, but will have to face rival on Feb. 6 in its regular season finale. The Phoenix are 8-0 in region play and will visit Islands (0-7) on Saturday before its rematch with the Cadets. New Hampstead erased a five-point deficit in the final seconds to score a 58-57 win over Benedictine on Jan. 19 and their rematch next Tuesday will be one of the biggest matchups in the entire state.