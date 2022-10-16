Class 4A Blog: Week 9 Takeaways

Here’s a closer look at how the action unfolded. No. 2 ranked North Oconee stormed to a 48-0 halftime lead and improved to 7-0 to remain at the top of the Region 8 standings with a 5-0 region start. The Titans have outscored the region 277-26 heading into their final three regular season contests (Walnut Grove, East Hall, Cherokee Bluff). Quarterback Max Wilson rushed for three touchdowns in the opening quarter to put North Oconee up 21-0 and the second quarter saw Khalil Barnes and Dominic Elder Jr. rush for scores to build the lead to 35-0. Barnes’ added a tipped pass reception that he took into the endzone for a touchdown and he hauled in another Wilson touchdown pass with just 11.8 left to give the Titans the 48-0 lead at the break.

No. 3 ranked Perry picked up its seventh-straight win and improved to 7-1 with a convincing 35-0 road win over the host Braves. Senior quarterback Armor Gordon finished with 230 passing yards off 21-of-33 passing and added 66 rushing yards on the ground. Demetrious Carter finished with 142 yards off 24 carries.