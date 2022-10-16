Class 4A Blog: Week 9 Takeaways

The Week 9 slate featured one Thursday night region game and 19 Friday matchups with 16 region matchups. In Region 1, Hardaway opened the week with a 15-14 win over Westover to improve to 1-1 in the region and No. 7 ranked Bainbridge scored a 42-6 win over Shaw to improve to 2-0 in the region with Cairo—which was off on its bye. In Region 2, No. 3 ranked Perry remains alone at the top of the standings at 7-1 and 4-0 after a 35-0 win over Baldwin and Spalding bounced back from last week’s loss to Howard with a 33-24 win over West Laurens. In Region 3, No. 5 Benedictine topped Southeast Bulloch 52-7, No. 6 Burke County bounced back from its loss to Benedictine last week with a 63-0 win over Islands and No. 9 Wayne County held off New Hampstead 31-24 in overtime. All eight teams in Region 8 were off this week and in Region 6, Stephenson maintained its grip on the standings with a 55-20 win over Miller Grove, Holy Innocents’ held off Southwest DeKalb 36-34 and Westminster topped Hapeville Charter 20-7. Region 7 was off this week and in Region 8, Cherokee Bluff suffered another tough loss in a 28-25 defeat to Walnut Grove and No. 2 ranked North Oconee improved to 5-0 in the region with a 48-0 win over East Forsyth.
Here’s a closer look at how the action unfolded. No. 2 ranked North Oconee stormed to a 48-0 halftime lead and improved to 7-0 to remain at the top of the Region 8 standings with a 5-0 region start. The Titans have outscored the region 277-26 heading into their final three regular season contests (Walnut Grove, East Hall, Cherokee Bluff). Quarterback Max Wilson rushed for three touchdowns in the opening quarter to put North Oconee up 21-0 and the second quarter saw Khalil Barnes and Dominic Elder Jr. rush for scores to build the lead to 35-0. Barnes’ added a tipped pass reception that he took into the endzone for a touchdown and he hauled in another Wilson touchdown pass with just 11.8 left to give the Titans the 48-0 lead at the break.
No. 3 ranked Perry picked up its seventh-straight win and improved to 7-1 with a convincing 35-0 road win over the host Braves. Senior quarterback Armor Gordon finished with 230 passing yards off 21-of-33 passing and added 66 rushing yards on the ground. Demetrious Carter finished with 142 yards off 24 carries.
John Collier threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Henry Chartrand on the first play from scrimmage in the second half to help Westminster pull away from visiting Hapeville Charter 20-7. The Wildcats led 7-0 at halftime following an 11-yard touchdown scamper by Wade Penn. Hapeville Charter got to within 14-7 on its lone score of the night via a quarterback sneak by Sedrick Hill early in the fourth quarter, but a pair of field goals from Westminster’s Josh Brockman put the game out of reach.
CLASS 4A STANDINGS AND RESULTS
REGION 1
Cairo 6-2, 2-0
Bainbridge 4-4, 2-0
Hardaway 2-6, 1-1 Shaw 3-5, 0-2
Westover 2-6, 0-2 Thursday, Oct. 13
Hardaway 15, Westover 14
Friday, Oct. 14
Bainbridge 42, Shaw 13
REGION 2
Perry 7-1, 4-0
Spalding 5-3, 3-1
Griffin 2-6, 2-2
Howard 5-2, 1-2
Westside 5-2, 1-2
Baldwin 2-5, 1-2
West Laurens 1-6, 0-3
Friday, Oct. 14
Baldwin 35, Perry 0
Spalding 33, West Laurens 24
Griffin 35, Westside-Macon 14
REGION 3
Wayne County 6-1, 2-0
Benedictine 5-2, 2-0
Burke County 6-1, 1-1
New Hampstead 5-2, 1-1
SE Bulloch 2-6, 1-2
Islands 0-8, 0-3
Friday, Oct. 14
Benedictine 52, Southeast Bulloch 7
Burke County 63, Islands 0
Wayne County 31, New Hampstead 24
REGION 4
Troup 7-0, 4-0
Trinity Christian 5-2, 4-0
LaGrange 5-2, 2-2
Starr’s Mill 5-2, 2-2
Whitewater 5-2, 2-2
Riverdale 3-5, 2-3
Fayette County 1-6, 1-3
North Clayton 1-7, 0-5
OFF WEEK
REGION 5
Stockbridge 5-2, 4-0
Pace Academy 6-1, 3-1
Lovett 3-4, 3-1
Hampton 5-2, 2-2
Woodland 4-3, 2-2
McDonough 3-4, 1-3
Luella 1-6, 1-3
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-7, 0-4
Friday, Oct. 14
McDonough 48, Stone Mountain 18
REGION 6
Stephenson 5-2, 3-0
Holy Innocents’ 5-3, 2-1
Westminster 5-3, 2-1
Miller Grove 3-5, 1-2
Hapeville Charter 1-7, 1-2
Southwest DeKalb 2-6, 0-3
Druid Hills 3-4, X-X
Stone Mountain 2-5, X-X
Clarkston 1-6, X-X
Friday, Oct. 14
Druid Hills 34, Clarkston 0
Holy Innocents’ 36, Southwest DeKalb 34
Stephenson 55, Miller Grove 20
McDonough 48, Stone Mountain 18
Westminster 20, Hapeville Charter 7
REGION 7
Cedartown 7-0, 2-0
Sonoraville 5-2, 2-0
Heritage-Catoosa 6-1, 1-1
NW Whitfield 5-2, 1-1
Central-Carroll 4-3, 0-2
SE Whitfield 4-3, 0-2
OFF WEEK
REGION 8
North Oconee 7-0, 5-0
Walnut Grove 6-1, 4-1
East Forsyth 5-2, 3-2
Madison County 4-3, 3-2
Cedar Shoals 3-5, 3-3
Cherokee Bluff 2-6, 2-4
North Hall 2-5, 2-3
Chestatee 1-6, 1-4
East Hall 2-5, 0-5
Johnson-Gainesville 0-7, X-X
Seckinger 0-6, X-X
Friday, Oct. 14
Walnut Grove 28, Cherokee Bluff 25
North Hall 28, Chestatee 21
Madison County 34, Cedar Shoals 20
North Oconee 48, East Forsyth 0
Towns County 39, Johnson-Gainesville 21
Duluth 34, Seckinger 12
