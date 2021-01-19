Class 4A Blog: Week 9 Rundown

No. 1 ranked Spencer kept its strong season going with a massive 65-58 win over Class 6A powerhouse Langston Hughes on Saturday. The victory improves Spencer’s overall record to 6-0 and the Greenwave will be back in action Tuesday night on the road against 5-5 Troup. Baldwin is also currently 6-0 and is also 4-0 in Region 4 action after its latest victory, an 84-44 thrashing of Rutland. The Braves have outscored their six opponents by 23.3 ppg this season.
Stephenson crossed paths with Arabia Mountain on Friday for a top 10 showdown and was defeated by the Rams 64-48. The Jags followed it with a 62-53 win over Marist, but it is clear that Stephenson will have its work cut out for them when it comes to a talented Region 6 field. Westover and Monroe also met for a top 10 showdown over the weekend and Monroe escaped with a 44-39 win. Monroe was ranked No. 6 and Westover was No. 4 prior to the results.
No. 5 ranked Luella fell 59-56 to Class 7A Parkview in the JF Sports MLK Holiday Classic, but remains 7-1 in Region 5 play and will have a contest with Hampton on the slate this Friday—a team the Lions previously defeated 68-55 back on Dec. 4.
Monroe (10-3) will follow its latest string of victories with a consequential region clash with an 8-4 Dougherty team Tuesday night. A Dougherty victory would likely give the Trojans consideration to enter the next set of rankings. Arabia Mountain had its win over Stephenson on Friday, but was also defeated by Marist 50-42 last Tuesday—showcasing once again the depth contained in Region 6. Speaking of Region 6, Miller Grove was able to follow its overtime loss to Arabia Mountain by picking up region victories over Hapeville Charter (54-43) and Mays (62-44) this past week. Lastly on the boys side, Jefferson scored a huge 59-56 road victory over Region 8 rival North Oconee. Jefferson is now 4-1 in Region 8 play and will have a chance to avenge its 62-42 loss to Cedar Shoals back on Dec. 15 when they visit the Jags this Friday.
On the girls side, No. 1 ranked Jefferson crossed paths with undefeated Class 6A powerhouse Buford on Saturday and was defeated 68-45. The Dragons were able to pick up a 66-42 win over North Oconee Friday night prior to the Buford game and will return to region play Tuesday when they host Madison County—a team they previously defeated 80-39 on Jan. 9.
No. 2 Carver-Columbus extended its winning streak to five games with a huge 100-23 win over Kendrick on Friday and a 71-53 win over Alabama’s Central-Tuscaloosa on Monday. No. 3 Luella improved its record to 17-2 and remains undefeated within the classification heading into Friday’s home game versus Hampton. No. 4 Baldwin coasted to 8-0 overall with a 65-16 win over Rutland on Saturday. Next up for the Braves will be a road trip to 0-4 Howard on Friday.
Arabia Mountain and Cairo also remain undefeated heading into the final two weeks of regular season action and Pickens was defeated within the classification for the first time this season over the weekend. After posting a 73-27 win over Heritage-Catoosa back on Dec. 8, Pickens was served a 62-45 loss to Heritage this past Friday.
