Class 4A Blog: Week 9 Rundown

Stephenson crossed paths with Arabia Mountain on Friday for a top 10 showdown and was defeated by the Rams 64-48. The Jags followed it with a 62-53 win over Marist, but it is clear that Stephenson will have its work cut out for them when it comes to a talented Region 6 field. Westover and Monroe also met for a top 10 showdown over the weekend and Monroe escaped with a 44-39 win. Monroe was ranked No. 6 and Westover was No. 4 prior to the results.

No. 5 ranked Luella fell 59-56 to Class 7A Parkview in the JF Sports MLK Holiday Classic, but remains 7-1 in Region 5 play and will have a contest with Hampton on the slate this Friday—a team the Lions previously defeated 68-55 back on Dec. 4.