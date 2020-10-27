Class 4A Blog: Week 9 Primer

The action kicks off early in Region 2 with an unprecedented trio of Thursday night region matchups. Hardaway (5-1, 4-0) will have an opportunity to move closer to clinching a playoff berth against Shaw (1-5, 1-3) and Kendrick (0-6, 0-5) will face Spencer (0-7-0-5) in a battle between two winless teams. The other Thursday game will be LaGrange (4-2, 3-1) and Jordan (3-4, 2-3). On Friday night, No. 3 Carver-Columbus (5-0) will take on Troup (4-3, 4-1). Carver-Columbus has racked up a 40-point average margin of victory against region foes so far this year and Troup has shaken off a 28-26 loss to Hardaway by stringing together a four-game region win-streak entering the matchup against the undefeated Tigers. Carver-Columbus has won its last seven games against Troup.

In Region 3, No. 3 Benedictine will face South Effingham in a cross-classification game as the rest of the region (Islands, Jenkins and New Hampstead) are off this week. There will be three region matchups played in Region 4 and one cross-classification game between Spalding (1-5, 1-2) and a winless Class 3A Pike County (0-5) team. The region contests will see No. 10 Baldwin (3-0, 3-0) look to stay unbeaten against Howard (3-3, 0-2), as well as Perry (2-4, 2-0) vs. West Laurens (3-3, 2-1) and Rutland (1-5, 0-3) vs. Westside-Macon (3-2, 1-1).