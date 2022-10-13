Class 4A Blog: Week 9 primer, region frontrunners look to maintain grip

The big matchup to track in Region 2 will be No. 3 ranked Perry on the road at Baldwin. Perry is 6-1 with a 6-game win-streak and scored a 50-7 win over Griffin last Saturday to earn sole position at the top of the region standings with a 3-0 start. Spalding, which is 2-1 in the region after a 14-13 heartbreaking loss to Howard last week will take on West Laurens (1-5, 0-2) and Westside-Macon and Griffin will face off in another matchup with playoff implications.

All six teams in Region 6 will be battling in region contest Friday night. No. 5 Benedictine (4-2, 1-0) will host Southeast Bulloch (2-5, 1-1) after its big win over No. 6 Burke County (5-1, 0-1)—which hosts Islands (0-7, 0-2). Also, Wayne County hosts New Hampstead as both teams enter kickoff with identical 5-1 records and 1-0 region starts. Region 4 is completely off this week, as is Region 7. The action in Region 5, Region 6 and Region 8, however, will be in full swing with the exception of a light week in Region 5. McDonough will take on Stone Mountain in non-region play, while Region 5 frontrunner Stockbridge (5-2, 4-0) looks to maintain its grip with a home game against Woodland-Stockbridge (4-3, 2-2).