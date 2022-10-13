ajc logo
Class 4A Blog: Week 9 primer, region frontrunners look to maintain grip

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
36 minutes ago

The Week 9 slate features one Thursday night region game and 19 Friday matchups with 16 region matchups to watch for. In Region 1, Westover will start off the week Thursday night at Hardaway as both teams look to find the win column after 0-1 region starts. Hardaway fell 42-14 last Friday to Cairo, while Westover was served a 59-7 loss by Bainbridge. On Friday, Bainbridge will visit Shaw—which is looking for its first region win after previously dropping a 34-0 game to Cairo prior to last week’s bye.

The big matchup to track in Region 2 will be No. 3 ranked Perry on the road at Baldwin. Perry is 6-1 with a 6-game win-streak and scored a 50-7 win over Griffin last Saturday to earn sole position at the top of the region standings with a 3-0 start. Spalding, which is 2-1 in the region after a 14-13 heartbreaking loss to Howard last week will take on West Laurens (1-5, 0-2) and Westside-Macon and Griffin will face off in another matchup with playoff implications.

All six teams in Region 6 will be battling in region contest Friday night. No. 5 Benedictine (4-2, 1-0) will host Southeast Bulloch (2-5, 1-1) after its big win over No. 6 Burke County (5-1, 0-1)—which hosts Islands (0-7, 0-2). Also, Wayne County hosts New Hampstead as both teams enter kickoff with identical 5-1 records and 1-0 region starts. Region 4 is completely off this week, as is Region 7. The action in Region 5, Region 6 and Region 8, however, will be in full swing with the exception of a light week in Region 5. McDonough will take on Stone Mountain in non-region play, while Region 5 frontrunner Stockbridge (5-2, 4-0) looks to maintain its grip with a home game against Woodland-Stockbridge (4-3, 2-2).

In Region 6, Stephenson is in sole lead of the standings heading into its matchup with Miller Grove. The Jags are coming off an 18-13 win over Westminster that improved them to 2-0 in the region. Holy Innocents’, Westminster, Miller Grove and Hapeville Charter are all 1-1 in the region heading into this weekend and Southwest DeKalb is 0-2. Holy Innocents’ will be hosting Southwest DeKalb—which fell 22-21 last week to Hapeville Charter. Hapeville Charter will visit Westminster.

No. 2 ranked North Oconee (6-0, 4-0) will look to move closer to securing the region title with an intriguing matchup with East Forsyth (5-1, 3-1). The Broncos—in just their second season of existence scored a 14-7 win over Cherokee Bluff last Friday and are currently in position to reach the playoffs for the first time ever. Cherokee Bluff will look to bounce back against Walnut Grove, Madison County will host Cedar Shoals and Chestatee will host North Hall.

REGION 1

Cairo 6-2, 2-0

Bainbridge 3-4, 1-0

Shaw 3-4, 0-1

Westover 2-5, 0-1 Hardaway 1-6, 0-1

Thursday, Oct. 13

Hardaway vs. Westover

Friday, Oct. 14

Shaw vs. Bainbridge

REGION 2

Perry 6-1, 3-0

Spalding 4-3, 2-1

Westside 5-1, 1-1

Baldwin 2-4, 1-1

Howard 4-2, 0-2

Griffin 1-5, 1-1

West Laurens 1-5, 0-2

Friday, Oct. 14

Baldwin vs. Perry

West Laurens vs. Spalding

Westside-Macon vs. Griffin

REGION 3

New Hampstead 5-1, 1-0

Wayne County 5-1, 1-0

Benedictine 4-2, 1-0

SE Bulloch 2-5, 1-1

Burke County 5-1, 0-1

Islands 0-7, 0-2

Friday, Oct. 14

Benedictine vs. Southeast Bulloch

Burke County vs. Islands

Wayne County vs. New Hampstead

REGION 4

Troup 7-0, 4-0

Trinity Christian 5-2, 4-0

LaGrange 5-2, 2-2

Starr’s Mill 5-2, 2-2

Whitewater 5-2, 2-2

Riverdale 3-5, 2-3

Fayette County 1-6, 1-3

North Clayton 1-7, 0-5

Friday, Oct. 14

OFF WEEK

REGION 5

Stockbridge 5-2, 4-0

Pace Academy 6-1, 3-1

Lovett 3-4, 3-1

Hampton 5-2, 2-2

Woodland 4-3, 2-2

McDonough 2-4, 1-3

Luella 1-6, 1-3

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-7, 0-4

Friday, Oct. 14

McDonough vs. Stone Mountain

Stockbridge vs. Woodland-Stockbridge

REGION 6

Stephenson 4-2, 2-0

Holy Innocents’ 4-3, 1-1

Westminster 4-3, 1-1

Miller Grove 3-4, 1-1

Hapeville Charter 1-6, 1-1

Southwest DeKalb 2-5, 0-2

Druid Hills 2-4, X-X

Stone Mountain 2-4, X-X

Clarkston 1-5, X-X

Friday, Oct. 14

Clarkston vs. Druid Hills

Holy Innocents’ vs. Southwest DeKalb

Miller Grove vs. Stephenson

Stone Mountain vs. McDonough

Westminster vs. Hapeville Charter

REGION 7

Cedartown 7-0, 2-0

Sonoraville 5-2, 2-0

Heritage-Catoosa 6-1, 1-1

NW Whitfield 5-2, 1-1

Central-Carroll 4-3, 0-2

SE Whitfield 4-3, 0-2

Friday, Oct. 14

OFF WEEK

REGION 8

North Oconee 6-0, 4-0

East Forsyth 5-1, 3-1

Walnut Grove 5-1, 3-1

Cedar Shoals 3-4, 3-2

Madison County 3-3, 2-2

Cherokee Bluff 2-5, 2-3

North Hall 2-5, 2-3

Chestatee 1-5, 1-3

East Hall 2-5, 0-5

Johnson-Gainesville 0-6, X-X

Seckinger 0-5, X-X

Friday, Oct. 14

Cherokee Bluff vs. Walnut Grove

Chestatee vs. North Hall

Madison County vs. Cedar Shoals

North Oconee vs. East Forsyth

Johnson-Gainesville vs. Towns County

Seckinger vs. Duluth

