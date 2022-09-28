Class 4A Blog: Week 7 primer, region battles set for next three days

The Week 7 schedule has been disrupted by inclement weather and will be played over the course of three days as a result. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are two games slated for Wednesday night, 10 Thursday games and 15 games on Friday. Among the 27 games will be 24 region contests to keep track of. In Region 1, Cairo will host Shaw on Wednesday, just five days after its 62-0 win over Salem. Shaw is also coming off a lopsided victory over Jordan (45-6). The rest of the region will be off on a bye and as a result, Cairo and Shaw will be the first Region 1 game played this year.
In Region 2, Howard and Baldwin will meet this Thursday and there will be a pair of Friday matchups with Westside-Macon at No. 3 Perry and Griffin at Spalding. Howard and Baldwin are both 0-1 in the region, Spalding and Griffin are both 1-0 and West Laurens will face Perry in its region opener after the Panthers scored a 49-0 win over Howard last Friday.
Southeast Bulloch will host Islands on Wednesday and Region 3 will return on Friday for a pair of matchups. New Hampstead will host No. 6 ranked Benedictine and No. 5 Burke County will visit No. 10 Wayne County. All three of these matchups will be region openers. In Region 4, Fayette County and No. 8 Whitewater take the field Thursday with LaGrange and Riverdale. Then, Trinity Christian hosts No. 7 Starr’s Mill on Friday and No. 4 Troup hosts North Clayton
Region 5 picks up with four region battles, with Pace Academy hosting Hampton on Thursday and Friday staging matchups with Lovett and Luella, Stockbridge and Mt. Zion Jonesboro and McDonough at Woodland-Stockbridge. Stockbridge and Lovett sit atop the current standings at 2-0, while Hampton, Pace, McDonough and Luella carry 1-1 region marks.
In Region 6, Hapeville Charter hosts Stephenson, Miller Grove hosts Southwest DeKalb and Westminster hosts Holy Innocents’ on Friday in a trio of region openers. Region 7 also opens up region play with No. 1 Cedartown hosting Central-Carroll Friday, Sonoraville hosting Northwest Whitfield Friday and Southeast Whitfield hosting Heritage-Catoosa on Thursday.
Finally, in Region 8 there will be four region games to watch on Thursday. No. 2 North Oconee hosts North Hall, Cherokee Bluff hosts Cedar Shoals, East Hall hosts East Forsyth and Madison County hosts Chestatee
REGION 1
Cairo 4-2, 0-0
Shaw 3-3, 0-0
Bainbridge 2-4, 0-0
Westover 2-4, 0-0
Hardaway 1-5, 0-0
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Cairo vs. Shaw
REGION 2
Perry 4-1, 1-0
Spalding 3-2, 1-0
Griffin 1-4, 1-0
Westside-Macon 4-0, 0-0
Howard 4-1, 0-1
Baldwin 1-4, 0-1
West Laurens 1-4, 0-1
Thursday, Sept. 29
Howard vs. Baldwin
Friday, Sept. 30
Perry vs. Westside-Macon
Spalding vs. Griffin
REGION 3
Burke County 5-0, 0-0
New Hampstead 4-1, 0-0
Wayne County 4-1, 0-0
Benedictine 3-2, 0-0
SE Bulloch 1-4, 0-0
Islands 0-5, 0-0
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Southeast Bulloch vs. Islands
Friday, Sept. 30
New Hampstead vs. Benedictine
Wayne County vs. Burke County
REGION 4
Troup 5-0, 2-0
Trinity Christian 3-2, 2-0
Riverdale 3-3, 2-1
Starr’s Mill 4-1, 1-1
Whitewater 4-1, 1-1
Fayette County 1-4, 1-4
LaGrange 3-2, 0-2
North Clayton 1-5, 0-3
Thursday, Sept. 29
Fayette County vs. Whitewater
LaGrange vs. Riverdale
Friday, Sept. 30
Trinity Christian vs. Starr’s Mill
Troup vs. North Clayton
REGION 5
Stockbridge 3-2, 2-0
Lovett 2-3, 2-0
Hampton 4-1, 1-1
Pace Academy 4-1, 1-1
McDonough 2-2, 1-1
Luella 1-4, 1-1
Woodland 2-3, 0-2
Mt. Zion 0-5, 0-2
Thursday, Sept. 29
Pace Academy vs. Hampton
Friday, Sept 30
Luella vs. Lovett
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Stockbridge
Woodland-Stockbridge vs. McDonough
REGION 6
Holy Innocents’ 3-2, 0-0
Westminster 3-2, 0-0
Stephenson 2-2, 0-0
Miller Grove 2-3, 0-0
SW DeKalb 2-3, 0-0
Hapeville Charter 0-5, 0-0
Druid Hills 1-3, x-x
Clarkston 1-4, x-x
Stone Mountain 1-4, x-x
Friday, Sept. 30
Druid Hills at Riverside Military
Hapeville Charter vs. Stephenson
Miller Grove vs. Southwest DeKalb
Westminster vs. Holy Innocents’
REGION 7
Cedartown 5-0, 0-0
Heritage-Catoosa 5-0, 0-0
Central-Carroll 4-1, 0-0
NW Whitfield 4-1, 0-0
SE Whitfield 4-1, 0-0
Sonoraville 3-2, 0-0
Thursday, Sept. 29
Southeast Whitfield vs. Heritage-Catoosa
Friday, Sept. 30
Cedartown vs. Central-Carroll
Sonoraville vs. Northwest Whitfield
REGION 8
North Oconee 4-0, 2-0
Walnut Grove 4-1, 2-1
Cedar Shoals 2-3, 2-1
Cherokee Bluff 2-3, 2-1
North Hall 2-3, 2-1
East Forsyth 3-1, 1-1
Chestatee 1-4, 1-2
East Hall 2-3, 0-3
Madison County 1-3, 0-2
Johnson-Gainesville 0-5, x-x
Seckinger 0-4, x-x
Thursday, Sept. 29
Cherokee Bluff vs. Cedar Shoals
East Hall vs. East Forsyth
Madison County vs. Chestatee
North Oconee vs. North Hall
Seckinger at Oglethorpe County
Friday, Sept. 30
Johnson-Gainesville vs. Lakeside-Atlanta
