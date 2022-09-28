Class 4A Blog: Week 7 primer, region battles set for next three days

In Region 2, Howard and Baldwin will meet this Thursday and there will be a pair of Friday matchups with Westside-Macon at No. 3 Perry and Griffin at Spalding. Howard and Baldwin are both 0-1 in the region, Spalding and Griffin are both 1-0 and West Laurens will face Perry in its region opener after the Panthers scored a 49-0 win over Howard last Friday.

Southeast Bulloch will host Islands on Wednesday and Region 3 will return on Friday for a pair of matchups. New Hampstead will host No. 6 ranked Benedictine and No. 5 Burke County will visit No. 10 Wayne County. All three of these matchups will be region openers. In Region 4, Fayette County and No. 8 Whitewater take the field Thursday with LaGrange and Riverdale. Then, Trinity Christian hosts No. 7 Starr’s Mill on Friday and No. 4 Troup hosts North Clayton