Class 4A Blog: Week 6 takeaways, Troup’s Todd dazzles in road win

In Region 1, Cairo improved to 4-2 and scored more the 60 points for the first time since 2011 with its 62-0 win over Salem. Shaw had a 45-6 win over a winless Jordan team, No. 9 ranked Bainbridge dropped a 22-16 loss to Class 5A No. 2 Ware County after leading 16-0, Hardaway fell 43-14 to Peach County and Westover dropped a 35-0 loss to a 5-1 Northside-Columbus team.

In Region 2, No. 3 ranked Perry won its fourth-straight game after a 57-56 loss to Houston County in its season opener in a 49-42 win over Howard, which entered the matchup 4-0. Griffin earned its first win of the season and also improved to 1-0 in region play with its 28-16 triumph over West Laurens and Spalding opened up region play with a massive 40-14 win over rival Baldwin.

In Region 3, Burke County improved to 5-0 with a 35-32 win over Class 5A Statesboro, Wayne County earned a 17-14 comeback win over Jenkins to improve to 4-1 and Benedictine defeated Bolles (FL) 26-7. Southeast Bulloch almost completed the Region 3 sweep this week, but fell 38-33 in overtime to Hephzibah.

Riverdale bounced back from last week’s 20-15 loss to Trinity Christian and scored a 22-14 win over Fayette County Thursday night to improve to 2-1 in Region 4. Trinity Christian moved to 2-0 in the region with a 53-12 win over North Clayton and No. 4 Troup also moved to 2-0 in region play with a massive 44-17 road win over No. 5 Starr’s Mill. Whitewater, which fell to Troup last week bounced back with a 29-21 win over LaGrange—which fell to Starr’s Mill in overtime last week.

Just two of the eight teams in Region 5 were active this week and went 0-2—Lovett fell 21-10 to Fellowship Christian and Mt. Zion-Jonesboro dropped a 56-0 loss to Upson-Lee. …In Region 6, Hapeville Charter fell to 0-5 with a tough 28-6 loss to Carver-Columbus and Stone Mountain (1-4) earned its first win of the year against Drew (35-7) on Thursday. Clarkston dropped a 57-14 road loss to Heard County and Druid Hills fell 30-17 to Region 7′s Southeast Whitfield. Stephenson impressed in a dominant 28-3 win over rival Tucker and Westminster picked up a 37-7 road win at Riverwood.

Region 7 remains the lone region in Class 4A with all of its teams owning winning records and the three teams that took the field on Friday added to the success with large margins of victory. Top-ranked Cedartown cruised past Dalton 57-14 to improve to 5-0, Heritage-Catoosa dominated Chattanooga Prep (TN) 47-0 to improve to 5-0 and Southeast Whitfield’s win over Druid Hills improved its record to 4-1. Central-Carroll (4-1), Northwest Whitfield (4-1) and Sonoraville (3-2) were off on their byes.

Region 8 had four region matchups and two non-region showdowns. Cedar Shoals defeated East Hall 49-21, No. 2 ranked North Oconee improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in region play with a 52-7 win over Chestatee, East Forsyth lost a 7-6 heartbreaker to Walnut Grove and North Hall earned a huge 14-12 win over Cherokee Bluff. Johnson-Gainesville dropped to 0-5 with a 45-0 loss to East Jackson and Seckinger got shutout 35-0 by Forsyth Central.