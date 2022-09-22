Class 4A Blog: Week 6 Primer, 11 region games to watch for

In Region 2, No. 3 ranked Perry opens region play with a home game over undefeated Howard (4-0). Perry scored a 35-7 win over Peach County last Friday and Howard is fresh off a 14-3 win over Pike County. West Laurens opens up region play on the road against Griffin—who is looking for its first win of the year after an 0-4 start. Griffin was on a bye last week and West Laurens suffered a 33-0 loss to Bleckley County that dropped its record to 1-3. Finally, 1-3 Baldwin will host 2-2 Spalding to kickoff region play and both teams were off on byes last week.

No. 7 ranked Benedictine will visit Bolles (FL) after a bye last week and No. 6 Burke County will visit Statesboro after its big 28-21 overtime win against Oconee last week that improved its record to 4-0. Southeast Bulloch and Wayne County will be on the road against Hephzibah and Jenkins, respectively, and Islands is off on a bye to round out the Region 3 slate. Region 3 will open up region play next Friday with Burke County at Wayne County, Benedictine vs. New Hampstead, Islands at Southeast Bulloch.