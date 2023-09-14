Class 4A Blog: Week 5 Primer

Out of the eight regions in Class 4A, it looks like Class 7A is going to be one of the most competitive playoff races and also distinct from to how things shaped up in 2022. Last year, Cedartown swept its way to the region crown with a 40.2 average margin of victory and there was a three-way tie with Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa and Sonoraville each finishing 3-2 in the region. Northwest Whitfield finished fifth and was 5-5 overall and Southeast Whitfield closed out a 4-6 campaign. Northwest Whitfield missed out on the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, but has gotten off to a promising 3-1 start and has exciting players contributing as multi-year starters and newcomers to the spotlight.

“It’s grown to be an expectation for us, which is a good thing,” head coach Josh Robinson told the Daily Citizen before the season. “When you don’t make it, you can feel sorry for yourself and make excuses and blame somebody, or you can figure out how to get the job done the next season. Cedartown’s got to be considered the favorite, but, beyond that, you need to probably win three region games to get to the playoffs. When you play in these big playoff games, you have to play well, and all that starts with non-region games getting you ready.”

Friday’s matchup with Darlington will be a major game to watch. Last year, Northwest Whitfield came into the game 4-0 and suffered a loss that sparked a tough 1-5 stretch to close out the season. Expect the Bruins to finish out non-region looking for a strong showing to prepare them for the battle sure to be ahead with the Region 7 competition.

Class 4A Week 5 Standings and Schedule

Region 1

Cairo 0-0, 3-1

Westover 0-0, 2-2

Bainbridge 0-0, 2-2

Shaw 0-0, 1-3

Hardaway 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 15

Cairo vs. Pelham

Hardaway vs. Harris County

Shaw vs. Columbus

Westover vs. Turner County

Region 2

Spalding 0-0, 4-0

Westside-Macon 0-0, 4-0

Baldwin 0-0, 3-1

Howard 0-0, 2-1

Perry 0-0, 2-1

West Laurens 0-0, 1-2

Griffin 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 15

Howard at Pike County

Perry at Peach County

West Laurens vs. Bleckley County

Region 3

Benedictine 0-0, 4-0

Burke County 0-0, 3-0

New Hampstead 0-0, 2-1

Southeast Bulloch 0-0, 2-1

Wayne County 0-0, 2-1

Islands 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 15

Benedictine vs. Hebron Christian

Burke County at Oconee County Islands at Brunswick

New Hampstead at Richmond Hill

Southeast Bulloch at Tattnall County

Wayne County at Statesboro

Region 4

North Clayton 1-0, 3-1

Troup 0-0, 3-0

LaGrange 0-0, 2-1

Whitewater 0-0, 2-1

Trinity Christian 0-0, 1-2

Starr’s Mill 0-0, 1-2

Fayette County 0-0, 0-3

Riverdale 0-1, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 15

*Fayette County vs. North Clayton

*Starr’s Mill vs. LaGrange

*Trinity Christian vs. Riverdale

*Whitewater vs. Troup

Region 5

McDonough 1-0, 3-0

Hampton 1-0, 2-2

Stockbridge 1-0, 2-2

Lovett 1-0, 1-2

Pace Academy 0-1, 1-3

Luella 0-1, 0-4

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-1, 0-3

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-1, 0-4

Thursday, Sept. 14

*Pace Academy vs. Woodland-Stockbridge

Friday, Sept. 15

* Hampton vs. Stockbridge

*Luella vs. Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

*McDonough vs. Lovett

Region 6

Holy Innocents’ 0-0, 4-0

Miller Grove 0-0, 3-1

Stephenson 0-0, 3-1 Westminster 0-0, 1-2

Southwest DeKalb 0-0, 1-3

Hapeville Charter 0-0, 1-3

+Druid Hills 0-0, 2-1-1

+Clarkston 0-0, 1-2

+Stone Mountain 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 15

Clarkston at Osborne

Holy Innocents’ vs. Douglass

Miller Grove at Central Gwinnett

Southwest DeKalb vs. Redan

Westminster at Centennial

Region 7

Central-Carroll 0-0, 3-0 Heritage-Catoosa 0-0, 3-1

Northwest Whitfield 0-0, 3-1

Sonoraville 0-0, 2-2

Southeast Whitfield 0-0, 1-2

Cedartown 0-0, 1-3

Friday, Sept. 15

Central-Carroll at Northgate

Northwest Whitfield vs. Darlington

Sonoraville at Calhoun

Southeast Whitfield at Armuchee

Region 8

Madison County 1-0, 3-0

North Hall 1-0, 3-0

East Forsyth 1-0, 2-0

East Hall 1-0, 2-1

North Oconee 0-0, 2-0

Walnut Grove 0-1, 1-2

Cherokee Bluff 0-1, 0-3

Chestatee 0-1, 0-3

Cedar Shoals 0-1, 0-3

+Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 1-2

+Seckinger 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 15

*Cedar Shoals vs. Walnut Grove

*Chestatee vs. Cherokee Bluff

*East Forsyth vs. Johnson-Gainesville

*Madison County vs. North Oconee

*North Hall vs. East Hall