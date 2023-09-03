Class 4A Blog: Week 3 Takeaways and updated standings

The biggest win out of Region 1 this past weekend came with Cairo scoring a 24-3 win over Thomasville. The battle for the Syrup Pitcher between Cairo and Thomasville was also the 500th radio broadcast for Michael Best, the Voice of the Syrupmakers. After a slow start, Cairo got on the board late in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Keshen Spence. Spence also scored the game’s only other offensive touchdown on a wildcat run from the 1-yard line late in the third. A pick-six by Cairo’s Melik Williams on a broken play with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Syrupmakers.
Whitewater led Griffin 27-0 going into the fourth quarter before surrendering its first points on the way to a 34-7 win. … Perry got multiple defensive scores along with a strong showing on offense to dominate Jones County in a 54-21 victory.. … New Hampstead started the fourth quarter with a 42-13 edge over Bradwell Institute before securing the 42-25 victory. … Starr’s Mill led 13-0 at the start of the fourth quarter and remained aggressive to secure a 28-7 win over Luella. … Central-Carrollton led 28-7 in the third quarter and didn’t let up, coming away with a 42-7 victory over visiting Hampton.
Troup led 14-7 at halftime and held on to win 21-13 over Callaway. Taeo Todd threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter and another early in the fourth quarter against the No. 4-ranked team in Class 2A. Callaway tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter when Johnathan Freeman intercepted a Logan Sinkfield pass and returned it for a touchdown. In the third quarter, DeShun Coleman scored on a long touchdown run to cut Troup’s lead 14-13.
Two-time defending state champion Benedictine survived a 27-14 win over Westminster. Benedictine’s first score came on a run-and-toss from FSU-commit Luke Kromenhoek to Landon Bryant, who made the catch while falling out of the end zone after securing the ball and tapping his toes. An 8-yard touchdown run by Benedictine’s fullback Ack Edwards then put the Cadets in front 17-0 in the first quarter, but Westminster responded with a touchdown before and after halftime, cutting the lead to 3 before the final period. A Benedictine field goal, defensive stop, and an 81-yard drive capped by a Kromenhoek QB sneak put the Cadets ahead 27-14 late in the fourth, and Bryce Baker intercepted the ball in the end zone to put the game away and secure a 3-0 start for the Cadets.
In Region 5, McDonough improved to 2-0 with a 28-23 win over Henry County rival Union Grove. It was the Warhawks’ first win over Union County in eight tries and positions the program with an opportunity to improve to 3-0 for the first time in the school’s 73-year history next week against Mt. Zion
Class 4A Week 3 Standings and Scores
Region 1
Cairo 0-0, 2-1
Westover 0-0, 2-1
Bainbridge 0-0, 1-2
Shaw 0-0, 1-2
Hardaway 0-0, 0-3
Thursday, Aug 31
Northside-Columbus 42, Hardaway 0
Friday, Sept. 1
Thomas County Central 45, Bainbridge 14
Cairo 24, Thomasville 3
Harris County 28, Shaw 7
Westover 20, Spencer 4
Region 2
Spalding 0-0, 3-0
Westside-Macon 0-0, 3-0
Howard 0-0, 2-0
Baldwin 0-0, 2-1
Perry 0-0, 1-1
Griffin 0-0, 0-3
West Laurens 0-0, 0-2
Thursday, Aug. 31
Spalding vs. Fayette County
Friday, Sept. 1
Ware County 48, Baldwin 20
Whitewater 34, Griffin 7
Perry 54, Jones County 21
Houston County 55, West Laurens 14
Westside-Macon 26, Morrow 6
Region 3
Benedictine 0-0, 3-0
Burke County 0-0, 2-0
Wayne County 0-0, 2-0
New Hampstead 0-0, 2-0
Southeast Bulloch 0-0, 1-1
Islands 0-0, 0-3
Friday, Sept. 1
Benedictine 27, Westminster 14
South Effingham 35, Islands 0
New Hampstead 42, Bradwell Institute 25
Wayne County at Appling County (Postponed
Region 4
North Clayton 1-0, 2-1
Troup 0-0, 3-0
LaGrange 0-0, 1-1
Trinity Christian 0-0, 1-2
Whitewater 0-0, 2-1
Starr’s Mill 0-0, 1-2
Fayette County 0-0, 0-3
Riverdale 0-1, 0-3
Thursday, Aug. 31
Spalding 41, Fayette County 0
Mundy’s Mill 41, Riverdale 2
Friday, Sept. 1
McNair 28, North Clayton 22
Starr’s Mill 28, Luella 7
Mary Persons 23, Trinity Christian 20
Troup 21, Callaway 13
Whitewater 34, Griffin 7
Region 5
McDonough 0-0, 2-0
Hampton 0-0, 1-2
Pace Academy 0-0, 1-2
Stockbridge 0-0, 1-2
Lovett 0-0, 0-2
Luella 0-0, 0-3
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-0, 0-2
Woodland-Stockbridge 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Sept. 1
Central-Carroll 42, Hampton 7
Starr’s Mill 28, Luella 7
McDonough 28, Union Grove 23
Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Pace Academy 14
Stockbridge 54, Dougherty 10
McIntosh 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 21
Region 6
Holy Innocents’ 0-0, 3-0
Stephenson 0-0, 2-1
Miller Grove 0-0, 2-1 Southwest DeKalb 0-0, 1-2
Westminster 0-0, 1-2
Hapeville Charter 0-0, 0-3
*Druid Hills 0-0, 2-0-1
*Clarkston 0-0, 0-2
*Stone Mountain 0-0, 0-3
Thursday, Aug. 31
Miller Grove 33, Douglass 28
Friday, Sept. 1
Therrell 54, Clarkston 6
Druid Hills 21, Berkmar 21
Pebblebrook 14, Hapeville Charter 9
Holy Innocents’ 46, Seckinger 6
Decatur 27, Southwest DeKalb 12
Arabia Mountain 27, Stephenson 22
Discovery 12, Stone Mountain 6
Benedictine 27, Westminster 14
Region 7
Central-Carroll 0-0, 3-0 Heritage-Catoosa 0-0, 2-1
Northwest Whitfield 0-0, 2-1
Cedartown 0-0, 1-2
Sonoraville 0-0, 1-2
Southeast Whitfield 0-0, 1-2
Friday, Sept. 1
Sequoyah 14, Cedartown 10
Central-Carroll 42, Hampton 7
Heritage-Catoosa 35, Lakeview-FO 28
Ringgold 18, Northwest Whitfield 17
Dalton 50, Sonoraville 14
Gordon Lee 44, Southeast Whitfield 16
Region 8
East Forsyth 1-0, 2-0
Madison County 0-0, 2-0
North Hall 0-0, 2-0
North Oconee 0-0, 2-0
East Hall 0-0, 1-1
Walnut Grove 0-0, 1-1
Cherokee Bluff 0-0, 0-2
Chestatee 0-0, 0-2
Cedar Shoals 0-1, 0-3
*Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 0-2
*Seckinger 0-0, 0-2
Friday, Sept. 1
White County 52, Chestatee 7
East Forsyth 35, Cedar Shoals 13 (Region Game)
Johnson-Gainesville 20, East Hall 19
North Hall 40, Dawson County 7
North Oconee 35, South Forsyth 3
Holy Innocents’ 46, Seckinger 6
Walnut Grove 40, Chattahoochee County 0