BreakingNews
3-year-old, teen among 5 shot at NW Atlanta home; 18-year-old suspect dead

Class 4A Blog: Week 3 Takeaways and updated standings

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
12 minutes ago
X

The biggest win out of Region 1 this past weekend came with Cairo scoring a 24-3 win over Thomasville. The battle for the Syrup Pitcher between Cairo and Thomasville was also the 500th radio broadcast for Michael Best, the Voice of the Syrupmakers. After a slow start, Cairo got on the board late in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Keshen Spence. Spence also scored the game’s only other offensive touchdown on a wildcat run from the 1-yard line late in the third. A pick-six by Cairo’s Melik Williams on a broken play with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Syrupmakers.

Whitewater led Griffin 27-0 going into the fourth quarter before surrendering its first points on the way to a 34-7 win. … Perry got multiple defensive scores along with a strong showing on offense to dominate Jones County in a 54-21 victory.. … New Hampstead started the fourth quarter with a 42-13 edge over Bradwell Institute before securing the 42-25 victory. … Starr’s Mill led 13-0 at the start of the fourth quarter and remained aggressive to secure a 28-7 win over Luella. … Central-Carrollton led 28-7 in the third quarter and didn’t let up, coming away with a 42-7 victory over visiting Hampton.

Troup led 14-7 at halftime and held on to win 21-13 over Callaway. Taeo Todd threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter and another early in the fourth quarter against the No. 4-ranked team in Class 2A. Callaway tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter when Johnathan Freeman intercepted a Logan Sinkfield pass and returned it for a touchdown. In the third quarter, DeShun Coleman scored on a long touchdown run to cut Troup’s lead 14-13.

Two-time defending state champion Benedictine survived a 27-14 win over Westminster. Benedictine’s first score came on a run-and-toss from FSU-commit Luke Kromenhoek to Landon Bryant, who made the catch while falling out of the end zone after securing the ball and tapping his toes. An 8-yard touchdown run by Benedictine’s fullback Ack Edwards then put the Cadets in front 17-0 in the first quarter, but Westminster responded with a touchdown before and after halftime, cutting the lead to 3 before the final period. A Benedictine field goal, defensive stop, and an 81-yard drive capped by a Kromenhoek QB sneak put the Cadets ahead 27-14 late in the fourth, and Bryce Baker intercepted the ball in the end zone to put the game away and secure a 3-0 start for the Cadets.

Additionally, Central-Carroll improved to 3-0 with a 42-7 victory over Hampton. Freshman quarterback JR Harris helped fuel the Lions to their first 3-0 start in seven years with 225 all-purpose yards. Harris finished 12-of-20 for 155 yards and a touchdown through the air and added 70 yards and two rushing scores.

In Region 5, McDonough improved to 2-0 with a 28-23 win over Henry County rival Union Grove. It was the Warhawks’ first win over Union County in eight tries and positions the program with an opportunity to improve to 3-0 for the first time in the school’s 73-year history next week against Mt. Zion

Class 4A Week 3 Standings and Scores

Region 1

Cairo 0-0, 2-1

Westover 0-0, 2-1

Bainbridge 0-0, 1-2

Shaw 0-0, 1-2

Hardaway 0-0, 0-3

Thursday, Aug 31

Northside-Columbus 42, Hardaway 0

Friday, Sept. 1

Thomas County Central 45, Bainbridge 14

Cairo 24, Thomasville 3

Harris County 28, Shaw 7

Westover 20, Spencer 4

Region 2

Spalding 0-0, 3-0

Westside-Macon 0-0, 3-0

Howard 0-0, 2-0

Baldwin 0-0, 2-1

Perry 0-0, 1-1

Griffin 0-0, 0-3

West Laurens 0-0, 0-2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Spalding vs. Fayette County

Friday, Sept. 1

Ware County 48, Baldwin 20

Whitewater 34, Griffin 7

Perry 54, Jones County 21

Houston County 55, West Laurens 14

Westside-Macon 26, Morrow 6

Region 3

Benedictine 0-0, 3-0

Burke County 0-0, 2-0

Wayne County 0-0, 2-0

New Hampstead 0-0, 2-0

Southeast Bulloch 0-0, 1-1

Islands 0-0, 0-3

Friday, Sept. 1

Benedictine 27, Westminster 14

South Effingham 35, Islands 0

New Hampstead 42, Bradwell Institute 25

Wayne County at Appling County (Postponed

Region 4

North Clayton 1-0, 2-1

Troup 0-0, 3-0

LaGrange 0-0, 1-1

Trinity Christian 0-0, 1-2

Whitewater 0-0, 2-1

Starr’s Mill 0-0, 1-2

Fayette County 0-0, 0-3

Riverdale 0-1, 0-3

Thursday, Aug. 31

Spalding 41, Fayette County 0

Mundy’s Mill 41, Riverdale 2

Friday, Sept. 1

McNair 28, North Clayton 22

Starr’s Mill 28, Luella 7

Mary Persons 23, Trinity Christian 20

Troup 21, Callaway 13

Whitewater 34, Griffin 7

Region 5

McDonough 0-0, 2-0

Hampton 0-0, 1-2

Pace Academy 0-0, 1-2

Stockbridge 0-0, 1-2

Lovett 0-0, 0-2

Luella 0-0, 0-3

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-0, 0-2

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Sept. 1

Central-Carroll 42, Hampton 7

Starr’s Mill 28, Luella 7

McDonough 28, Union Grove 23

Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Pace Academy 14

Stockbridge 54, Dougherty 10

McIntosh 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 21

Region 6

Holy Innocents’ 0-0, 3-0

Stephenson 0-0, 2-1

Miller Grove 0-0, 2-1 Southwest DeKalb 0-0, 1-2

Westminster 0-0, 1-2

Hapeville Charter 0-0, 0-3

*Druid Hills 0-0, 2-0-1

*Clarkston 0-0, 0-2

*Stone Mountain 0-0, 0-3

Thursday, Aug. 31

Miller Grove 33, Douglass 28

Friday, Sept. 1

Therrell 54, Clarkston 6

Druid Hills 21, Berkmar 21

Pebblebrook 14, Hapeville Charter 9

Holy Innocents’ 46, Seckinger 6

Decatur 27, Southwest DeKalb 12

Arabia Mountain 27, Stephenson 22

Discovery 12, Stone Mountain 6

Benedictine 27, Westminster 14

Region 7

Central-Carroll 0-0, 3-0 Heritage-Catoosa 0-0, 2-1

Northwest Whitfield 0-0, 2-1

Cedartown 0-0, 1-2

Sonoraville 0-0, 1-2

Southeast Whitfield 0-0, 1-2

Friday, Sept. 1

Sequoyah 14, Cedartown 10

Central-Carroll 42, Hampton 7

Heritage-Catoosa 35, Lakeview-FO 28

Ringgold 18, Northwest Whitfield 17

Dalton 50, Sonoraville 14

Gordon Lee 44, Southeast Whitfield 16

Region 8

East Forsyth 1-0, 2-0

Madison County 0-0, 2-0

North Hall 0-0, 2-0

North Oconee 0-0, 2-0

East Hall 0-0, 1-1

Walnut Grove 0-0, 1-1

Cherokee Bluff 0-0, 0-2

Chestatee 0-0, 0-2

Cedar Shoals 0-1, 0-3

*Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 0-2

*Seckinger 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Sept. 1

White County 52, Chestatee 7

East Forsyth 35, Cedar Shoals 13 (Region Game)

Johnson-Gainesville 20, East Hall 19

North Hall 40, Dawson County 7

North Oconee 35, South Forsyth 3

Holy Innocents’ 46, Seckinger 6

Walnut Grove 40, Chattahoochee County 0

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

3-year-old, teen among 5 shot at NW Atlanta home; 18-year-old suspect dead52m ago

ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium cancels Latin night with Grupo Firme, J Balvin
3h ago

Man drowns in Lake Lanier after slipping on dock, officials say
4h ago

Credit: AP

Orlando Arcia launches go-ahead home run in 10th as Braves stun Dodgers again
13h ago

Credit: AP

Orlando Arcia launches go-ahead home run in 10th as Braves stun Dodgers again
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Valet fatally shot in Buckhead; 4 others killed in Atlanta over the weekend
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Football rankings: Gainesville takes No. 1 from Hughes
2h ago
Buford 45, North Cobb 28
Week 3 Friday night roundups
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
FROM 2009
Scenes from Jimmy Buffett’s 2009 Atlanta concert at Lakewood
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top