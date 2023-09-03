Class 4A Blog: Week 3 Takeaways and updated standings

The biggest win out of Region 1 this past weekend came with Cairo scoring a 24-3 win over Thomasville. The battle for the Syrup Pitcher between Cairo and Thomasville was also the 500th radio broadcast for Michael Best, the Voice of the Syrupmakers. After a slow start, Cairo got on the board late in the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Keshen Spence. Spence also scored the game’s only other offensive touchdown on a wildcat run from the 1-yard line late in the third. A pick-six by Cairo’s Melik Williams on a broken play with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Syrupmakers.

Whitewater led Griffin 27-0 going into the fourth quarter before surrendering its first points on the way to a 34-7 win. … Perry got multiple defensive scores along with a strong showing on offense to dominate Jones County in a 54-21 victory.. … New Hampstead started the fourth quarter with a 42-13 edge over Bradwell Institute before securing the 42-25 victory. … Starr’s Mill led 13-0 at the start of the fourth quarter and remained aggressive to secure a 28-7 win over Luella. … Central-Carrollton led 28-7 in the third quarter and didn’t let up, coming away with a 42-7 victory over visiting Hampton.

Troup led 14-7 at halftime and held on to win 21-13 over Callaway. Taeo Todd threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter and another early in the fourth quarter against the No. 4-ranked team in Class 2A. Callaway tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter when Johnathan Freeman intercepted a Logan Sinkfield pass and returned it for a touchdown. In the third quarter, DeShun Coleman scored on a long touchdown run to cut Troup’s lead 14-13.

Two-time defending state champion Benedictine survived a 27-14 win over Westminster. Benedictine’s first score came on a run-and-toss from FSU-commit Luke Kromenhoek to Landon Bryant, who made the catch while falling out of the end zone after securing the ball and tapping his toes. An 8-yard touchdown run by Benedictine’s fullback Ack Edwards then put the Cadets in front 17-0 in the first quarter, but Westminster responded with a touchdown before and after halftime, cutting the lead to 3 before the final period. A Benedictine field goal, defensive stop, and an 81-yard drive capped by a Kromenhoek QB sneak put the Cadets ahead 27-14 late in the fourth, and Bryce Baker intercepted the ball in the end zone to put the game away and secure a 3-0 start for the Cadets.

Additionally, Central-Carroll improved to 3-0 with a 42-7 victory over Hampton. Freshman quarterback JR Harris helped fuel the Lions to their first 3-0 start in seven years with 225 all-purpose yards. Harris finished 12-of-20 for 155 yards and a touchdown through the air and added 70 yards and two rushing scores.

In Region 5, McDonough improved to 2-0 with a 28-23 win over Henry County rival Union Grove. It was the Warhawks’ first win over Union County in eight tries and positions the program with an opportunity to improve to 3-0 for the first time in the school’s 73-year history next week against Mt. Zion

Class 4A Week 3 Standings and Scores

Region 1

Cairo 0-0, 2-1

Westover 0-0, 2-1

Bainbridge 0-0, 1-2

Shaw 0-0, 1-2

Hardaway 0-0, 0-3

Thursday, Aug 31

Northside-Columbus 42, Hardaway 0

Friday, Sept. 1

Thomas County Central 45, Bainbridge 14

Cairo 24, Thomasville 3

Harris County 28, Shaw 7

Westover 20, Spencer 4

Region 2

Spalding 0-0, 3-0

Westside-Macon 0-0, 3-0

Howard 0-0, 2-0

Baldwin 0-0, 2-1

Perry 0-0, 1-1

Griffin 0-0, 0-3

West Laurens 0-0, 0-2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Spalding vs. Fayette County

Friday, Sept. 1

Ware County 48, Baldwin 20

Whitewater 34, Griffin 7

Perry 54, Jones County 21

Houston County 55, West Laurens 14

Westside-Macon 26, Morrow 6

Region 3

Benedictine 0-0, 3-0

Burke County 0-0, 2-0

Wayne County 0-0, 2-0

New Hampstead 0-0, 2-0

Southeast Bulloch 0-0, 1-1

Islands 0-0, 0-3

Friday, Sept. 1

Benedictine 27, Westminster 14

South Effingham 35, Islands 0

New Hampstead 42, Bradwell Institute 25

Wayne County at Appling County (Postponed

Region 4

North Clayton 1-0, 2-1

Troup 0-0, 3-0

LaGrange 0-0, 1-1

Trinity Christian 0-0, 1-2

Whitewater 0-0, 2-1

Starr’s Mill 0-0, 1-2

Fayette County 0-0, 0-3

Riverdale 0-1, 0-3

Thursday, Aug. 31

Spalding 41, Fayette County 0

Mundy’s Mill 41, Riverdale 2

Friday, Sept. 1

McNair 28, North Clayton 22

Starr’s Mill 28, Luella 7

Mary Persons 23, Trinity Christian 20

Troup 21, Callaway 13

Region 5

McDonough 0-0, 2-0

Hampton 0-0, 1-2

Pace Academy 0-0, 1-2

Stockbridge 0-0, 1-2

Lovett 0-0, 0-2

Luella 0-0, 0-3

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0-0, 0-2

Woodland-Stockbridge 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Sept. 1

Central-Carroll 42, Hampton 7

McDonough 28, Union Grove 23

Greater Atlanta Christian 17, Pace Academy 14

Stockbridge 54, Dougherty 10

McIntosh 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 21

Region 6

Holy Innocents’ 0-0, 3-0

Stephenson 0-0, 2-1

Miller Grove 0-0, 2-1 Southwest DeKalb 0-0, 1-2

Westminster 0-0, 1-2

Hapeville Charter 0-0, 0-3

*Druid Hills 0-0, 2-0-1

*Clarkston 0-0, 0-2

*Stone Mountain 0-0, 0-3

Thursday, Aug. 31

Miller Grove 33, Douglass 28

Friday, Sept. 1

Therrell 54, Clarkston 6

Druid Hills 21, Berkmar 21

Pebblebrook 14, Hapeville Charter 9

Holy Innocents’ 46, Seckinger 6

Decatur 27, Southwest DeKalb 12

Arabia Mountain 27, Stephenson 22

Discovery 12, Stone Mountain 6

Region 7

Central-Carroll 0-0, 3-0 Heritage-Catoosa 0-0, 2-1

Northwest Whitfield 0-0, 2-1

Cedartown 0-0, 1-2

Sonoraville 0-0, 1-2

Southeast Whitfield 0-0, 1-2

Friday, Sept. 1

Sequoyah 14, Cedartown 10

Heritage-Catoosa 35, Lakeview-FO 28

Ringgold 18, Northwest Whitfield 17

Dalton 50, Sonoraville 14

Gordon Lee 44, Southeast Whitfield 16

Region 8

East Forsyth 1-0, 2-0

Madison County 0-0, 2-0

North Hall 0-0, 2-0

North Oconee 0-0, 2-0

East Hall 0-0, 1-1

Walnut Grove 0-0, 1-1

Cherokee Bluff 0-0, 0-2

Chestatee 0-0, 0-2

Cedar Shoals 0-1, 0-3

*Johnson-Gainesville 0-0, 0-2

*Seckinger 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Sept. 1

White County 52, Chestatee 7

East Forsyth 35, Cedar Shoals 13 (Region Game)

Johnson-Gainesville 20, East Hall 19

North Hall 40, Dawson County 7

North Oconee 35, South Forsyth 3

Holy Innocents’ 46, Seckinger 6

Walnut Grove 40, Chattahoochee County 0