Class 4A Blog: Week 3 Primer

In Region 1, fans can be prepare for another intriguing weekend of cross-classification battles against some of South Georgia’s most consistent programs. Bainbridge came up short to Coffee last Friday to open its season and now the Bearcats will host Class 6A Valdosta. Cairo will visit Class 2A Thomasville, Dougherty will visit Class 5A Lithonia on Thursday, Monroe will travel to two-time defending Class A Public state champion Irwin County on Friday and Thomas County Central will host Florida’s Lake Placid High School.

There are only four teams in Region 3 and so there is still plenty of non-region action left for these teams. Benedictine will cross state lines to take on Beaufort SC, while Islands, Jenkins and New Hampstead stay local to play cross-classification matchups. Islands will be at home against Johnson-Savannah and New Hampstead will host Savannah, while Jenkins takes a trip to Jeff Davis.