Class 4A Blog: Week 3 Primer

Week 3 will feature a grand total of 41 games, with three matchups ready to kickoff on Thursday. There will also be more teams on their bye weeks than this past week as 13 total teams will be off. Seven of the 13 teams on a bye this week will be Region 2 programs and the only two games being played in the classification’s largest region will be Hardaway at Callaway and Spencer will host Northside-Columbus.
In Region 1, fans can be prepare for another intriguing weekend of cross-classification battles against some of South Georgia’s most consistent programs. Bainbridge came up short to Coffee last Friday to open its season and now the Bearcats will host Class 6A Valdosta. Cairo will visit Class 2A Thomasville, Dougherty will visit Class 5A Lithonia on Thursday, Monroe will travel to two-time defending Class A Public state champion Irwin County on Friday and Thomas County Central will host Florida’s Lake Placid High School.
There are only four teams in Region 3 and so there is still plenty of non-region action left for these teams. Benedictine will cross state lines to take on Beaufort SC, while Islands, Jenkins and New Hampstead stay local to play cross-classification matchups. Islands will be at home against Johnson-Savannah and New Hampstead will host Savannah, while Jenkins takes a trip to Jeff Davis.
In Region 4, Baldwin has a tough task this weekend as the Braves visit Class 5A state title contender Ware County. Howard has its own big-time matchup slated at home against Northside-Warner Robins and Perry will face Class 3A powerhouse Crisp County on the road this Thursday.
Defending Region 5 champion Riverdale will visit Drew on Friday and will have a bye next week before they take on Pebblebrook on Sept. 16, which is the final non-region game for the Raiders.
In Region 6, the biggest matchup will be Marist’s home game against Woodward Academy. This battle between War Eagles follows Marist’s big victory over Blessed Trinity in last week’s season opener.
Region 7′s Cedartown (1-0) has a bye this weekend, but Central-Carroll and Pickens will both have an opportunity to improve to 2-0. Central-Carroll will host Towers and Pickens will host White County. Additionally, Heritage-Catoosa will be opening its season at home against Temple.
Region 8 has a great matchup planned with Flowery Branch travelling down the street to take on Class 7A Gainesville. No. 1 ranked Jefferson will host Southside SC, Madison County visits Apalachee, East Hall visits Franklin County and North Oconee is set to take on Cambridge. North Oconee will face Benedictine the following weekend on Sept. 10 in what will likely be one of the bigger matchups of that week.
REGION 1-AAAA
Bainbridge vs. Valdosta
Cairo at Thomasville
Dougherty at Lithonia (Thursday)
Monroe at Irwin County
Thomas County Central vs. Lake Placid FL
Westover (BYE)
REGION 2-AAAA
Carver-Columbus (BYE)
Columbus (BYE)
Hardaway at Callaway
Jordan (BYE)
Kendrick (BYE)
LaGrange (BYE)
Shaw (BYE)
Spencer vs. Northside-Columbus
Troup (BYE)
REGION 3-AAAA
Benedictine at Beaufort SC
Islands vs. Johnson-Savannah
Jenkins at Jeff Davis
New Hampstead vs. Savannah
REGION 4-AAAA
Baldwin at Ware County
Howard vs. Northside-Warner Robins
Perry at Crisp County (Thursday)
Rutland vs. Luella
Spalding at Ola
West Laurens vs. Dodge County
Westside-Macon (BYE)
REGION 5-AAAA
Fayette County at McIntosh
Hampton (BYE)
Luella at Rutland
McDonough at Woodland-Stockbridge
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Morrow
North Clayton vs. Tri-Cities (Thursday)
Riverdale at Drew
REGION 6-AAAA
Arabia Mountain at Columbia
Druid Hills vs. Riverside Military
Hapeville Charter vs. Pebblebrook
Marist vs. Woodward Academy
Mays (BYE)
Miller Grove at Therrell
Stephenson vs. ML King
REGION 7-AAAA
Cedartown (BYE)
Central-Carroll vs. Towers
Heritage-Catoosa vs. Temple
Northwest Whitfield vs. North Murray
Pickens vs. White County
Ridgeland at Ringgold
Southeast Whitfield vs. Gordon Central
REGION 8-AAAA
Cedar Shoals (BYE)
Chestatee vs. Union County
Est Hall at Franklin County
Flowery Branch at Gainesville
Jefferson vs. Southside SC
Madison County at Apalachee
North Oconee at Cambridge
