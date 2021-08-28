Class 4A Blog: Week 2 Takeaways

Troup was unable to get the win against defending Class 2A state champion Callaway and was defeated 28-7. Benedictine also dropped a 42-27 contest to Florida’s Christopher Columbus. In Region 4, Spalding scored a solid 35-28 win over Union Grove and Region 6′s Stephenson improved to 2-0 with a 22-13 win over Southwest DeKalb. In Region 7, Pickens looked great in its 37-8 win over Commerce and Region 8′s Jefferson also shined in a 42-7 win over Class 6A Central Gwinnett. All the results can be found below. Additionally, here’s a closer look at some of the top games.

Host North Oconee outscored Ola 21-0 in the second quarter of its 31-20 victory to take a 24-6 lead into the second half. The Titans took their first lead of the night on Holland Purser’s 68-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Louden Schnake. Mack Brice hauled in a 17-yard touchdown and Cole Davidson caught a 5-yard touchdown to build the 24-6 advantage. Ola cut into the lead with a 74-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter and the Titans responded with a massive scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard Dominic Elder touchdown run in the opening minute of the final quarter to put North Oconee up 31-13. Ola found the end zone with less than three minutes to play and then North Oconee recovered the attempted onside kick and eventually sealed the victory with a Brett Biga interception.