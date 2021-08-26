Class 4A Blog: Week 2 Primer

In Region 2-AAAA, Carver-Columbus will visit Spencer for the first region contest in the classification this season. Carver-Columbus is currently ranked No. 4 and is coming off a narrow 25-22 loss to Class 6A No. 2 ranked Lee County. Shaw will face Monroe Thursday night and LaGrange will visit Class 5A McIntosh with an opportunity to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The other big matchup to watch will be Troup at defending Class 2A state champion Callaway. Troup is led by sophomore quarterback Taeo Todd—who accounted for 261 total yards and three touchdowns in last week’s big 28-21 win over Harris County. Callaway was able to win this matchup 27-7 last year, but this was before Todd and the Tigers found their footing and went on to nearly win the Region 2 title in a 32-29 loss to Carver in the regular season finale.

Region 3 will see Islands face Windsor Forest on Thursday and No. 2 ranked Benedictine host Florida’s Christopher Columbus—which is a Class 8A program coming off a perfect 2020 season. Benedictine advanced to the semifinals last year and has made it to the quarterfinals in seven of the past eight seasons. Additionally, Jenkins will visit Beach and New Hampstead will take on Johnson-Savannah in another Savannah-area showdown.