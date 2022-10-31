Class 4A Blog: Week 11 Takeaways

No. 4 ranked Troup jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and closed out visiting Trinity Christian 50-15 to capture the program’s first region title since 1987. Javari Fannin’s touchdown run and Qua Moss’ two-point conversion put the Tigers up 8-0 on the opening drive and after forcing a Trinity Christian punt, quarterback Taeo Todd found Logan Sinkfield for a 60-yard touchdown before Todd’s 2-point conversion. Trinity Christian cut the deficit to 16-7, but Todd cashed in a 1-yard touchdown run and a 65-yard rushing score to push the lead to 29-7 at the half. Todd’s incredible performance continued in the second half and his 27-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 36-15 midway through the final quarter.

Host Perry (8-1) earned the top seed out of Region 2 and clinched the program’s third-straight region championship over visiting Spalding 40-7. Quarterback Armar Gordon Jr. converted a 4th-and-11 situation with a 26-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-5 tight end Donovan Funsch to put the Panthers up 6-0 in the first quarter and found Colby Dixon for a 9-yard score to push the lead to 12-0. Armar’s sophomore brother Ahmad Gordon tacked on a 4-yard touchdown before the half to extend the lead to 19-0. Perry’s Demetrius Carter ran in two touchdowns in the second half and Ahmad capped a two touchdown performance with a 4-yard touchdown run in between the Carter scores.