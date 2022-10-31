Class 4A Blog: Week 11 Takeaways

In Region 1, No. 7 ranked Bainbridge defeated visiting Hardaway 42-0 to set up a region championship battle against Cairo next week. The Syrupmakers, Shaw and Westover were all off this week. The winner of the Cairo and Bainbridge game will take the region and the loser will get the No. 2 seed. In Region 2, No. 3 ranked Perry captured the region title with a 40-7 win over Spalding and improved to 8-1 on the season. Benedictine clinched the Region 3 championship with its 49-3 win over Islands and New Hampstead’s 37-27 loss to Burke County. No. 4 ranked Troup’s 50-15 win over Trinity Christian gives Troup its first region championship since 1987. Stockbridge remains undefeated within Class 4A and clinched the Region 5 title with a 40-20 win over Pace Academy. Region 6 remains up for grabs after Stephenson’s 42-14 loss to Holy Innocents’ and No. 1 ranked Cedartown clinched Region 7 with its 48-14 win over Southeast Whitfield. No. 2 ranked North Oconee earned the Region 8 championship last Friday and improved to 9-0 with an 83-0 win over East Hall.
No. 4 ranked Troup jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and closed out visiting Trinity Christian 50-15 to capture the program’s first region title since 1987. Javari Fannin’s touchdown run and Qua Moss’ two-point conversion put the Tigers up 8-0 on the opening drive and after forcing a Trinity Christian punt, quarterback Taeo Todd found Logan Sinkfield for a 60-yard touchdown before Todd’s 2-point conversion. Trinity Christian cut the deficit to 16-7, but Todd cashed in a 1-yard touchdown run and a 65-yard rushing score to push the lead to 29-7 at the half. Todd’s incredible performance continued in the second half and his 27-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 36-15 midway through the final quarter.
Host Perry (8-1) earned the top seed out of Region 2 and clinched the program’s third-straight region championship over visiting Spalding 40-7. Quarterback Armar Gordon Jr. converted a 4th-and-11 situation with a 26-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-5 tight end Donovan Funsch to put the Panthers up 6-0 in the first quarter and found Colby Dixon for a 9-yard score to push the lead to 12-0. Armar’s sophomore brother Ahmad Gordon tacked on a 4-yard touchdown before the half to extend the lead to 19-0. Perry’s Demetrius Carter ran in two touchdowns in the second half and Ahmad capped a two touchdown performance with a 4-yard touchdown run in between the Carter scores.
About the Author