Class 4A Blog: Week 10 takeaways

In Region 3, No. 5 Benedictine topped Southeast Bulloch 52-7, No. 6 Burke County bounced back from its loss to Benedictine last week with a 63-0 win over Islands and No. 9 Wayne County held off New Hampstead 31-24 in overtime.

All eight teams in Region 8 were off this week and in Region 6, Stephenson maintained its grip on the standings with a 55-20 win over Miller Grove, Holy Innocents’ held off Southwest DeKalb 36-34 and Westminster topped Hapeville Charter 20-7. Region 7 was off this week and in Region 8, Cherokee Bluff suffered another tough loss in a 28-25 defeat to Walnut Grove and No. 2 ranked North Oconee improved to 5-0 in the region with a 48-0 win over East Forsyth.