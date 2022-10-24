Class 4A Blog: Week 10 takeaways

In Region 1, Hardaway opened the week with a 15-14 win over Westover to improve to 1-1 in the region and No. 7 ranked Bainbridge scored a 42-6 win over Shaw to improve to 2-0 in the region with Cairo—which was off on its bye. In Region 2, No. 3 ranked Perry remains alone at the top of the standings at 7-1 and 4-0 after a 35-0 win over Baldwin and Spalding bounced back from last week’s loss to Howard with a 33-24 win over West Laurens.
In Region 3, No. 5 Benedictine topped Southeast Bulloch 52-7, No. 6 Burke County bounced back from its loss to Benedictine last week with a 63-0 win over Islands and No. 9 Wayne County held off New Hampstead 31-24 in overtime.
All eight teams in Region 8 were off this week and in Region 6, Stephenson maintained its grip on the standings with a 55-20 win over Miller Grove, Holy Innocents’ held off Southwest DeKalb 36-34 and Westminster topped Hapeville Charter 20-7. Region 7 was off this week and in Region 8, Cherokee Bluff suffered another tough loss in a 28-25 defeat to Walnut Grove and No. 2 ranked North Oconee improved to 5-0 in the region with a 48-0 win over East Forsyth.
No. 2 North Oconee clinched back-to-back Region 8 championships and improved to 8-0 with a 44-0 victory over host Walnut Grove. Quarterback Max Wilson threw three touchdown passes and running back Khalil Barnes accounted for a touchdown reception and two rushing scores. The Titans have outscored their six region opponents 311-26.
Preston Lusink threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score as visiting Lovett shut out Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 44-0. Lusink connected with Kalil Townes and Dylan Mayers, who both accounted for two touchdowns. Townes also ran for a five-yard touchdown and Mayers tossed a scoring strike of his own to Michael Mitchell. The Lions led 14-0 after one quarter, 30-0 at halftime and 37-0 going into the fourth quarter.
No. 4 ranked Troup cruised past host Fayette County 49-21 to improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Region 4—giving the Tigers an opportunity to clinch the program’s first region title since 1987 next week against Trinity Christian. The Tigers jumped out to a 30-0 halftime lead and were led by quarterback Taeo Todd, who finished with two touchdown passes to Qua Moss and three touchdown runs.
No. 1 ranked Cedartown gained just eight yards in the first quarter, but the defense got them on the board with Demarcus Gardner’s 90-yard interception touchdown return in a 48-0 win over Sonoraville. Gardner’s big play sparked Cedartown and the Bulldogs went on to out-gain the Phoenix 494-to-109 in total yards. Quarterback Reece Tanner found Harlem Diamond for a 34-yard passing touchdown and Diamond returned to the endzone with a 27-yard touchdown run. Mikey Esquivel and Juelz Davis also rushed for Cedartown touchdowns in the second half.
