Class 4A Blog: Week 10 rundown

No. 2 ranked Jefferson leads the Region 8 standings with a 6-0 start and is 14-3 on the season with two losses coming to Buford and the other defeat coming to St. Pius in cross-classification action. Baldwin is still unbeaten with a 9-0 record and is 5-0 in Region 4. The third-ranked Braves are coming off a 65-24 win over Perry this past Saturday and will visit the Panthers for a rematch Tuesday night.

Carver-Columbus sits at No. 4 in the latest poll and is 6-2 overall. The Tigers have won five-straight games, are 2-0 in Region 2 play and its only two losses were highly-competitive defeats to higher classification opponents (66-65 to Hughes and 57-54 to Lovejoy). Spalding rounds out the top 5 and is 12-3 on the year with a 5-0 start in Region 4. The Jags have a highly-anticipated home clash with No. 3 Baldwin a week from this Tuesday.