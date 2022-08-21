Class 4A Blog: Week 1 breakdown, Region 7 sweeps and Benedictine returns to form

Defending state champion Benedictine opened up the year with a strong 45-0 victory over former Region 3 opponent Jenkins, who has since moved up to Class 5A. Benedictine led 31-0 after the first quarter on its way to a win at Memorial Stadium in Savannah. Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek threw four touchdown passes and rushed for a score. Kromenhoek threw two touchdowns to Za’Quan Bryan, one to Thomas Blackshear and one to Ack Edwards, and he added a QB sneak for a touchdown to cap the scoring in the second quarter. The game was called with 2:10 remaining in the first half due to an incident involving fans in the stands.

In Westminster’s 14-0 victory over Lovett, a Region 6 vs. Region 5 pairing, the Wildcats used a dominant defensive effort to pull off a road win over rival Lovett. Carson Wilkie gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead in the first quarter with a 24-yard field goal, which was the same margin they took into halftime. Josh Brockman added a second field goal for the visitors, giving them a 6-0 advantage going into the fourth quarter. Running back Quinton Ezzard put the game away with five minutes remaining when he took a direct snap and ran it in for a touchdown from 11 yards out. Westminster tacked on a two-point conversion via a pass from John Collier to Brand Morgan.